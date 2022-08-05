Fix: Microsoft Windows System Protection Background Tasks (SrTasks.exe) High CPU & Disk Usage

Read on www.technewstoday.com
One of the most useful Windows 11 tools is coming to Windows 10
Microsoft is bringing pin-protected printing to its Windows 10 operating system - a feature that actually premiered on Windows 11. The tech giant has a “scoped set of features” that it plans to bring over from Windows 11 in order to make bridging over from Windows 10 more natural, which are due to be shared between the operating systems in the near future.
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
Game Pass Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Microsoft’s greatest service has around 44 million users. The bundle delivers hours of quality gaming from indie and AAA titles. It’s not flawless, so how to fix Xbox Game Pass Not Working on Windows?. The service is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series console families. It’s also...
Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes
Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users. However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may...
How to Connect Scanner to Computer?
Connecting a scanner to your computer is a pretty straightforward process. Most scanners connect automatically. But, if that’s not the case, you also have the option to do it manually. Let’s take a look at how you can connect a local scanner to your computer. How to Connect...
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
Best Chrome, Firefox, and Edge Extensions for Programmers
A developer or program would spend as much time on a browser as they would on an IDE. To assist you in programming, we have a list of some of the best Chrome, Firefox, and Edge extensions for Programmers. All of these extensions are free and if you are someone who writes or wants to write code, try adding a few extensions from the list to your browser.
How to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDos
DOS stands for Disk Operating System. Earlier, before the invention of Windows OS, computers run on the Disk Operating System. The family of DOS includes MS-DOS, PC-DOS, Free-DOS, etc. Among these operating systems, MS-DOS was the most popular operating system and it was developed by Microsoft. Microsoft ended DOS after the release of Windows 95. You can still run DOS programs in the 32-bit Windows 10 operating system by using the NTVDM technology. NTVDM stands for NT Virtual DOS Machine. It is not installed in Windows 10 by default. When you run a DOS program on a 32-bit Windows 10 OS, you will receive a popup to install NTVDM. If we talk about 64-bit Windows 11/10 OS, you cannot run DOS programs. In this article, we will see how to run old DOS Programs in Windows 11/10 using vDOS.
How to Migrate Windows to an SSD Using Disk Genius
Getting Windows onto a solid state drive (SSD) can really speed things up. Installing a fresh copy of windows on your SSD is quite straightforward, but transferring an existing installation to one is trickier. Migrating your Windows OS from your HDD to your SSD is a delicate process and can...
Ethernet Not Working on Ubuntu? Here’s 7 Proven Fixes
When it comes to uninterrupted and fast internet access, Ethernet still remains our favorite. And when the Ethernet fails, it is a struggle to get a comparable internet experience. If you run Ubuntu on your computer and your Ethernet appears to be malfunctioning, there might be several reasons for it....
Fix: Microsoft Excel Is Waiting for Another Application to Complete an OLE Action
You can come across the “Microsoft excel is waiting for another application to complete an ole action” error message while working with other applications such as Word or other in Excel. Generally, this happens when Excel doesn’t receive the required data from the other app it is interacting...
How to Debug JavaScript Right Inside Your Chrome Browser
Do you still use console log to debug your JavaScript code?. As a part of my first internship, I was working on a web-based application. Like any other modern web application, the application that I was working on used JavaScript on the Frontend. Being a less experienced JS developer, I was having a tough time finding a bug in my code.
How to Use the New Chromebook Linux Interface
If you recently upgraded your version of Chrome OS, you may have noticed something different when you launch the Linux environment in Chrome OS version 103 and higher. Here's how to use the new Chrome OS Linux interface. Starting a Terminal. If you're used to jumping straight to the shell...
What’s Exciting About the Future of Linux
Linus Torvalds, a student from Finland, started Linux in 1991 as a side project to develop a new kernel for a free operating system. The resultant Linux kernel has experienced continuous expansion over the course of its existence. As technology advances, Linux desktops are redesigning the desktop environment to enhance the user experience. One of the most significant contributions that Linux has made to the technological industry is the accepted idea of open source and servers, which are assisting businesses in growth. Do you think the year of the desktop will never come to pass?
How to open websites as apps with Firefox on Linux
Linux Mint includes a few "homegrown" applications that are pretty fabulous, including Bulky (batch renaming tool), Hypnotics (internet TV viewer), Mint Install (USB image writer), Mint Stick (USB formatting tool), Sticky Notes (notes tool), Thingy (document search), Warpinator (file transfer), Xviewer (image viewer), and one of my favorites, Web-App Manager.
How to Fix “macOS Could Not Be Installed on Your Computer” Error
Sometimes, when we try to update the macOS build, we encounter a macOS could not be installed on your computer error message. And more often than not, when this happens, the installer files turn out to be corrupted. The developers usually upload OS builds that have a significant difference on...
How to Fix “Wireless Capability Is Turned Off” in Windows
Most people run the network troubleshooter whenever they encounter any network issues, such as Wi-Fi not working. Sometimes, the troubleshooter successfully resolves the problem, but in other cases, it displays the nature of the error and expects the user to troubleshoot it. The “Wireless Capability is turned off” error message...
Corsair Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Solve It
Corsair is a widely popular peripheral manufacturer that crafts both RGB mechanical and wireless keyboards. However, like every other keyboard, even a Corsair model can sometimes malfunction. Reportedly, some users have experienced lighting issues, while others claim that their Corsair keyboard has become unresponsive. Moreover, few claim that their keyboard...
Brave browser high CPU and Memory usage [Fixed]
This article talks about the possible fixes that you can try if the Brave browser consumes high CPU and Memory on your system. When a particular program consumes high resources, it directly impacts the system’s performance. Due to this, users may experience frequent crashes or freezing issues. There are several causes of high CPU or Memory consumption by the Brave browser like bad cookies or cache, corrupted user profile, conflicting extensions, etc.
How to View Crash Logs in Windows
The windows operating system creates crash logs when it encounters any unexpected crashes. It creates a ‘dump file’ that has info about the cause of the crash. This crash log is available for the user to open and check so they can have the option to troubleshoot some easier problems themselves.
