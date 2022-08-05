Read on www.technewstoday.com
Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes
Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users. However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may...
Fix: Microsoft Excel Is Waiting for Another Application to Complete an OLE Action
You can come across the “Microsoft excel is waiting for another application to complete an ole action” error message while working with other applications such as Word or other in Excel. Generally, this happens when Excel doesn’t receive the required data from the other app it is interacting...
What is Mouse Smoothing? Should You Turn It On or Off on Gaming
On your mouse, there are different polling rates. Based on that, the movement of your mouse will have some delay. A mouse with a lower polling rate will have highly inaccurate mouse cursor movement as its data record latency is high. To avoid this, the computer predicts the next mouse...
Night Light Not Working on Windows? Try These 10 Fixes!
With the Night Light feature in Windows, you can protect your eyes from the harmful blue lights which are emitted from the computer screen. But due to several unforeseen reasons, the feature can malfunction, resulting in Night Light not working on Windows. The issue may prevail due to an outdated...
AirPods Microphone Not Working? How to Fix it
Things might be going well on your end with the AirPods. But, if people are having difficulty hearing you over the calls, the microphone of your AirPods may be at fault. Dirt and dust covering the microphone mesh is one common reason why your audio breaks up every now and then. Likewise, a low battery charge level can also let you down due to the lagging performance of your AirPods microphone. And, there are more reasons why this issue comes up.
How to Connect Scanner to Computer?
Connecting a scanner to your computer is a pretty straightforward process. Most scanners connect automatically. But, if that’s not the case, you also have the option to do it manually. Let’s take a look at how you can connect a local scanner to your computer. How to Connect...
Ethernet Not Working on Ubuntu? Here’s 7 Proven Fixes
When it comes to uninterrupted and fast internet access, Ethernet still remains our favorite. And when the Ethernet fails, it is a struggle to get a comparable internet experience. If you run Ubuntu on your computer and your Ethernet appears to be malfunctioning, there might be several reasons for it....
How to Fix “Wireless Capability Is Turned Off” in Windows
Most people run the network troubleshooter whenever they encounter any network issues, such as Wi-Fi not working. Sometimes, the troubleshooter successfully resolves the problem, but in other cases, it displays the nature of the error and expects the user to troubleshoot it. The “Wireless Capability is turned off” error message...
How to Clean Razer Keyboard Safely
Razer keyboards are mostly popular among gamers. Nonetheless, their quality products are attracting normal office users too. Whether you own a mechanical or optical Razer keyboard, every model needs to be cleaned properly if you want to enhance your typing and gaming experience. Moreover, cleaning the peripheral can keep your setup germ-free, which is an additional health benefit.
Internet Recovery Mac Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It
The Internet Recovery mode on Mac acts as a last resort when all other recovery options fail. However, it can sometimes stop working. In such a scenario, you may experience a grey screen, or the globe icon keeps revolving. Generally, it occurs when your internet connection is not working properly...
6 Ways to Hide the Keyboard and Mouse Wires
Having a bunch of cables lying around your desk can really be jarring. It often kills the mood and makes you unproductive. Especially if you go through the hassle of managing it all the time. Having a clean desk with proper cable management is a big plus. It eliminates the...
How to Save and Delete Data on the Switch?
Saving game progress, screenshots, videos, and other information on the Switch is something you’ll do most of the time you use it, even if you don’t notice right away. Much of its data management is automatic and not something you need to actively manage. However, knowing how to...
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
How to Stop Windows Update Crashing Computer
Microsoft regularly provides Windows updates to all supported versions to introduce new features and resolve previous bugs. However, sometimes while presenting new features, it may also introduce new bugs that cause varieties of issues. Your computer crashing during or after an update is one of such issues. It usually happens...
Disney Plus Keeps Crashing? 9 Ways to Fix it
We prefer the Disney Plus app when it comes to watching Disney, Marvel, or Star War movies. But, you may not always have the best experience as promised. Sometimes, while watching movies, the video stops loading. Or, in the worst case, the app keeps crashing while opening it. Many users...
Windows + Shift + S Not Working – Why & How to Fix It?
As Snip & Sketch is a Windows pre-installed application, you can use the shortcut keys Windows + Shift + S to start taking screenshots of your device right after the get-go. However, the screenshot shortcut key not working is a common error in Windows. The issue can be due to bugs, interfering software, and corrupted installations.
How to Repair a Broken Laptop Charger
If your charger is broken, you will eventually run out of battery and be unable to use your laptop at all. However, fixing broken charger is not trivial since opening a charging brick could cause a short circuit and bears the risk of electrocution. Normally, users without experience should not...
