Things might be going well on your end with the AirPods. But, if people are having difficulty hearing you over the calls, the microphone of your AirPods may be at fault. Dirt and dust covering the microphone mesh is one common reason why your audio breaks up every now and then. Likewise, a low battery charge level can also let you down due to the lagging performance of your AirPods microphone. And, there are more reasons why this issue comes up.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO