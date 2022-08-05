Read on www.technewstoday.com
Related
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
knowtechie.com
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC
If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions. To take advantage of this offer, head to...
How To Test For Dead Pixels On The Oculus Quest 2
Dead pixels on LED and OLED screens, which distract from the view of the screen in question, may not immediately come to mind as every gamer's worst nightmare — the winner of that contest most likely belongs to identity thieves on Steam. But it's still a pretty annoying inconvenience to see a dead pixel that stays the same color no matter what's happening on the screen. This is especially the case when dead pixels appear on the surface of a handheld gaming console like a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, or when they crop up inside of a VR headset such as a PlayStation VR or Oculus Quest 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Announced
With Nintendo set to release the upcoming video game Splatoon 3 on the Nintendo Switch in just over a month on September 9th, it should likely come as little surprise that the video game company has announced a special Nintendo Direct specifically about Splatoon 3 for later this week. What, exactly, might be revealed during the presentation is anyone's guess, but it looks to be a rather significant amount of information that is coming.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Controller to Switch?
Many people think of the Switch as that console that uses Joy-Cons – and that’s what many players use. However, other controllers and lesser-known ways to connect Joy-Cons might work better for players depending on their game, party composition, and charging needs. Whether you’re looking for a direct connection with charging enabled or to use a Joy-Con from across the room with it turned horizontally, there’s a way to make it happen.
NFL・
digg.com
'MultiVersus' Vs 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Digital Foundry Tech Review
Comparisons to Nintendo's original "Smash Bros." series are inevitable but the Unreal Engine 4 at this new contender's heart gives it a unique visual style. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
Digital Trends
Freedom Planet 2 makes the leap to consoles next summer
GalaxyTrail announced that Freedom Planet 2, the sequel to the 2012 Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired platformer Freedom Planet, is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2023. The game will launch on PC and Linux via Steam on September 13. The indie...
technewstoday.com
How to Clean Razer Keyboard Safely
Razer keyboards are mostly popular among gamers. Nonetheless, their quality products are attracting normal office users too. Whether you own a mechanical or optical Razer keyboard, every model needs to be cleaned properly if you want to enhance your typing and gaming experience. Moreover, cleaning the peripheral can keep your setup germ-free, which is an additional health benefit.
knowtechie.com
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support is coming to Steam
Valve has just pushed a new beta update adding support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to Steam. The update lets you use the controllers combined into pairs or as individual, mini-gamepads. The company announced this update on the Steam forums late last week. In addition to adding support for Joy-Cons,...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Scanner to Computer?
Connecting a scanner to your computer is a pretty straightforward process. Most scanners connect automatically. But, if that’s not the case, you also have the option to do it manually. Let’s take a look at how you can connect a local scanner to your computer. How to Connect...
dotesports.com
Splatoon 3’s ESRB rating suggests inclusion of microtransactions
The official rating for the highly anticipated sequel to Splatoon has revealed an interesting feature that might be coming to the game. With the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) giving Splatoon 3 a rating of 10+, one of the interactive elements seen on the game’s official listing is “in-game purchases.” Both of Splatoon 3’s predecessors do not have the same element listed, making it the first title in the franchise that could involve microtransactions.
Digital Trends
Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play
Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
After 27 years on console, Tactics Ogre is finally coming to PC
Details of the Tactics Ogre's new version have leaked before, but it's now officially heading to PC.
NME
GameStop sold indie NFTs without “consent” say devs
An NFT minter on the new GameStop NFT marketplace has been caught selling versions of HTML 5 games which he did not make and had no permission to sell, according to an in-depth report. The report (via Ars Technica) states that the Nifty Arcade collection provides “interactive NFTs” that are...
Comments / 0