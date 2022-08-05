Read on www.technewstoday.com
Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes
Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users. However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may...
Internet Recovery Mac Not Working? Here’s How To Fix It
The Internet Recovery mode on Mac acts as a last resort when all other recovery options fail. However, it can sometimes stop working. In such a scenario, you may experience a grey screen, or the globe icon keeps revolving. Generally, it occurs when your internet connection is not working properly...
Fix: Microsoft Excel Is Waiting for Another Application to Complete an OLE Action
You can come across the “Microsoft excel is waiting for another application to complete an ole action” error message while working with other applications such as Word or other in Excel. Generally, this happens when Excel doesn’t receive the required data from the other app it is interacting...
Why is My Excel CONCATENATE Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
Excel offers its users a range of functions to use in their workbooks. Among many functions with different features, the concatenate function in Excel combines data in multiple cells into a singular cell. Although the function is very simple to use, many new users may face issues in correctly using this function.
What is Mouse Smoothing? Should You Turn It On or Off on Gaming
On your mouse, there are different polling rates. Based on that, the movement of your mouse will have some delay. A mouse with a lower polling rate will have highly inaccurate mouse cursor movement as its data record latency is high. To avoid this, the computer predicts the next mouse...
Ethernet Not Working on Ubuntu? Here’s 7 Proven Fixes
When it comes to uninterrupted and fast internet access, Ethernet still remains our favorite. And when the Ethernet fails, it is a struggle to get a comparable internet experience. If you run Ubuntu on your computer and your Ethernet appears to be malfunctioning, there might be several reasons for it....
Corsair Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Solve It
Corsair is a widely popular peripheral manufacturer that crafts both RGB mechanical and wireless keyboards. However, like every other keyboard, even a Corsair model can sometimes malfunction. Reportedly, some users have experienced lighting issues, while others claim that their Corsair keyboard has become unresponsive. Moreover, few claim that their keyboard...
How to Stop Windows Update Crashing Computer
Microsoft regularly provides Windows updates to all supported versions to introduce new features and resolve previous bugs. However, sometimes while presenting new features, it may also introduce new bugs that cause varieties of issues. Your computer crashing during or after an update is one of such issues. It usually happens...
How to Fix “Wireless Capability Is Turned Off” in Windows
Most people run the network troubleshooter whenever they encounter any network issues, such as Wi-Fi not working. Sometimes, the troubleshooter successfully resolves the problem, but in other cases, it displays the nature of the error and expects the user to troubleshoot it. The “Wireless Capability is turned off” error message...
How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows
A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
Can You Upgrade Your Laptops?
Can laptops be upgraded, and to what extent? You can probably upgrade the RAM and storage in your laptop, but how about other components?. It is well known that desktops beat laptops when it comes to upgradability. However, laptops still have some upgrade paths available, the extent of which depends upon the manufacturer of your laptop.
How to Save and Delete Data on the Switch?
Saving game progress, screenshots, videos, and other information on the Switch is something you’ll do most of the time you use it, even if you don’t notice right away. Much of its data management is automatic and not something you need to actively manage. However, knowing how to...
Disney Plus Subtitles Not Working – Here’s How to Fix It
Subtitles are a lifesaver when you want to watch videos in different languages. But, there are instances when subtitles do not work on Disney+ videos. Either the Subtitle stops working in the middle of the video or not work at all. Likewise, you might also face subtitle auto-syncing issues with the video.
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
How to Repair a Broken Laptop Charger
If your charger is broken, you will eventually run out of battery and be unable to use your laptop at all. However, fixing broken charger is not trivial since opening a charging brick could cause a short circuit and bears the risk of electrocution. Normally, users without experience should not...
