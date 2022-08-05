ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browsers Not Working After Windows Update? Try These Fixes

Windows releases updates every second Tuesday of the month, often referred to as ‘patch Tuesday.’ The cumulative update contains major security updates and possible bug fixes compulsory for all users. However, not all updates are for the best. Some updates can have bugs or corrupted files that may...
Game Pass Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes

Microsoft’s greatest service has around 44 million users. The bundle delivers hours of quality gaming from indie and AAA titles. It’s not flawless, so how to fix Xbox Game Pass Not Working on Windows?. The service is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series console families. It’s also...
Excel Hyperlink Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

It isn’t uncommon for hyperlinks in Excel to not work. Excel offers the feature of establishing a link between certain locations on either the web or your device. However, sometimes this tool does not work as you expect. When this happens, you can expect a dialog box alerting you about a broken hyperlink.
How to Connect Scanner to Computer?

Connecting a scanner to your computer is a pretty straightforward process. Most scanners connect automatically. But, if that’s not the case, you also have the option to do it manually. Let’s take a look at how you can connect a local scanner to your computer. How to Connect...
How to Change Mouse Pointer Speed on Windows

A slow mouse speed can slow down your overall speed, and it is very inefficient. You have to constantly raise the mouse and reposition just to reach the corners of your computer screen. A faster mouse pointer is much more practical. Furthermore, some games use the same windows pointer speed...
How to Fix “Wireless Capability Is Turned Off” in Windows

Most people run the network troubleshooter whenever they encounter any network issues, such as Wi-Fi not working. Sometimes, the troubleshooter successfully resolves the problem, but in other cases, it displays the nature of the error and expects the user to troubleshoot it. The “Wireless Capability is turned off” error message...
How to Save and Delete Data on the Switch?

Saving game progress, screenshots, videos, and other information on the Switch is something you’ll do most of the time you use it, even if you don’t notice right away. Much of its data management is automatic and not something you need to actively manage. However, knowing how to...
Excel Won’t Open? Why & How to Fix It

Like most programs, Excel can have some problems like “Excel not responding” or “Excel has stopped working” too. But users can lose their data and files when this happens. So, this needs to be fixed ASAP!. The issues on Excel are common with many users since...
How to Stop Windows Update Crashing Computer

Microsoft regularly provides Windows updates to all supported versions to introduce new features and resolve previous bugs. However, sometimes while presenting new features, it may also introduce new bugs that cause varieties of issues. Your computer crashing during or after an update is one of such issues. It usually happens...
How to Compress Word Document to Reduce it’s Size?

Some platforms might not support large files and this is when you will need to compress the file. The Word files get large because of font embedding, pictures and plain text. So, when you share these large files, you will see a message that says “This file is too large.”
Corsair Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Solve It

Corsair is a widely popular peripheral manufacturer that crafts both RGB mechanical and wireless keyboards. However, like every other keyboard, even a Corsair model can sometimes malfunction. Reportedly, some users have experienced lighting issues, while others claim that their Corsair keyboard has become unresponsive. Moreover, few claim that their keyboard...
AirPods Microphone Not Working? How to Fix it

Things might be going well on your end with the AirPods. But, if people are having difficulty hearing you over the calls, the microphone of your AirPods may be at fault. Dirt and dust covering the microphone mesh is one common reason why your audio breaks up every now and then. Likewise, a low battery charge level can also let you down due to the lagging performance of your AirPods microphone. And, there are more reasons why this issue comes up.
Disney Plus Keeps Crashing? 9 Ways to Fix it

We prefer the Disney Plus app when it comes to watching Disney, Marvel, or Star War movies. But, you may not always have the best experience as promised. Sometimes, while watching movies, the video stops loading. Or, in the worst case, the app keeps crashing while opening it. Many users...
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It

Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
Windows + Shift + S Not Working – Why & How to Fix It?

As Snip & Sketch is a Windows pre-installed application, you can use the shortcut keys Windows + Shift + S to start taking screenshots of your device right after the get-go. However, the screenshot shortcut key not working is a common error in Windows. The issue can be due to bugs, interfering software, and corrupted installations.
How to Clean Razer Keyboard Safely

Razer keyboards are mostly popular among gamers. Nonetheless, their quality products are attracting normal office users too. Whether you own a mechanical or optical Razer keyboard, every model needs to be cleaned properly if you want to enhance your typing and gaming experience. Moreover, cleaning the peripheral can keep your setup germ-free, which is an additional health benefit.
How to Repair a Broken Laptop Charger

If your charger is broken, you will eventually run out of battery and be unable to use your laptop at all. However, fixing broken charger is not trivial since opening a charging brick could cause a short circuit and bears the risk of electrocution. Normally, users without experience should not...
Disney Plus Subtitles Not Working – Here’s How to Fix It

Subtitles are a lifesaver when you want to watch videos in different languages. But, there are instances when subtitles do not work on Disney+ videos. Either the Subtitle stops working in the middle of the video or not work at all. Likewise, you might also face subtitle auto-syncing issues with the video.
