No Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wadsworth (Wadsworth, NV)

The Lyon County Sheriff and the Nevada State Police were in a chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash.

According to the officials, a chase took place on Thursday evening when the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada state police reported a crash following a fire.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the North Lyon Fire ProtectionDistrict were rushed to the scene.

The investigation has not been clear whether the suspect was in the vehicle when it caught fire.

Authorities have stated that the public is not in danger.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the officials.

Further investigation regarding the case is going on.

August 5, 2022

Source: KoloTv