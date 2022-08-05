Read on 1390granitecitysports.com
Waite Park 9U AAA Blue Wins Midwest Plains Regionals
It was a season to remember for the Waite Park 9U AAA baseball team. The squad recently wrapped up a trip to the Midwest Plains Regionals in Missouri with a 5-1 record, which earned them the tournament championship. The team, nicknamed the "Red Machine," beat Fargo by a 10-5 final...
Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond
RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond. The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground. Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage,...
Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey
RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Weekend rain provides much-needed moisture during summer drought
MINNEAPOLIS -- The rain wasn't ideal for our weekend plans, but it provided some much-needed relief for our parched lawns and dry farm fields.It also got Minnehaha Falls gushing once again.On Friday, visitors came out to the falls not to see even a drip of water. It marked the second time in as many years that Minnehaha Falls has gone dry. Before this it had only happened once a decade.This comes as the latest data from the National Weather Service shows parts of the Twin Cities have progressed further into moderate and severe drought conditions. The rain, however, wasn't welcomed by...
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins
Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
Twins and Rox Post Wins, Lynx Enter Final Week of Regular Season
The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both earned dominant wins on Saturday. On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx will begin the critical final week of the WNBA regular season. - The Twins held off Toronto for the second day in a row to earn a 7-3 win in game two on Saturday. Jorge Polanco led the Twins with two RBIs, while Luis Arraez and Nick Gordon each tallied two runs. The Twins improve to 57-50 and now lead the series 2-1 over the 59-48 Blue Jays. The teams will conclude the series with game four on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.
Minnesota Baker Has Created an Insane Cotton Candy Burrito
A Minnesota baker has gone off the deep end! Or... maybe not. This might actually be a genius concoction that they have whipped up. It's a cotton candy burrito and I might need to try it. This cotton candy burrito is sold at a bakery up in Anoka, MN called...
Farmers Asked To Scout For Corn Tar Spot
UNDATED -- Area farmers should be aware of a new threat to their corn crop. The University of Minnesota Extension is asking farmers to scout their corn for tar spot. This new corn disease was first detected in Minnesota in 2019, and has been found as far North as Stearns and Benton County.
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
