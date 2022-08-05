ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey

RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka. Tickets are $14 for...
RAMSEY, MN
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Weekend rain provides much-needed moisture during summer drought

MINNEAPOLIS -- The rain wasn't ideal for our weekend plans, but it provided some much-needed relief for our parched lawns and dry farm fields.It also got Minnehaha Falls gushing once again.On Friday, visitors came out to the falls not to see even a drip of water. It marked the second time in as many years that Minnehaha Falls has gone dry. Before this it had only happened once a decade.This comes as the latest data from the National Weather Service shows parts of the Twin Cities have progressed further into moderate and severe drought conditions. The rain, however, wasn't welcomed by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins

Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
Eden Prairie Local News

Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed

Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Twins and Rox Post Wins, Lynx Enter Final Week of Regular Season

The Minnesota Twins and St. Cloud Rox both earned dominant wins on Saturday. On Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx will begin the critical final week of the WNBA regular season. - The Twins held off Toronto for the second day in a row to earn a 7-3 win in game two on Saturday. Jorge Polanco led the Twins with two RBIs, while Luis Arraez and Nick Gordon each tallied two runs. The Twins improve to 57-50 and now lead the series 2-1 over the 59-48 Blue Jays. The teams will conclude the series with game four on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
MINNESOTA STATE
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
MINNESOTA STATE
NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

