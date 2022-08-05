ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics preseason slate part of renewed NBA Canada series

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ejs8_0h5vHtB900
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics’ slate of 2022-23 preseason games will include one of several exhibition contests in the NBA Canada series this fall.

Per the league in an official release, the Celtics’ Oct. 14 tilt against the Toronto Raptors at Montreal (Quebec)’s Bell Centre will compliment an Oct. 2 game between the Raptors and Utah Jazz in Edmonton, Alberta.

This is the first time the series has been held since 2019, and it comes on the 10-year anniversary of the first NBA Canada seriesl. Over the years, 14 NBA teams have participated in 14 preseason games in five Canadian provinces that have drawn a total attendance of more than a quarter of a million Canadians.

“We’re excited to bring Celtics basketball to fans in Montreal as part of NBA Canada Series,” said Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham in the release.

“We applaud the NBA’s continued commitment to growing the game globally.”

