Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
2022 YORK COUNTY FAIR -- Ranch Rodeo
The competition was fierce at this year's Ranch Rodeo at the York County Fair. Spectators were able to see hard working livestock producers' talents.
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 20 min ago. Memorial Graveside Services for Lila Beed, age 79 of Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Chambers Cemetery with Rev. Mik…
Business Beat -- "Look Like Somebody" delivers powerful message with help from York native
WMK Media is a film studio based in Omaha that recently finished a full feature documentary on Ricky Simmons, starting split end for the 1983 Husker football team. York native Jeff Dedlow has been the art director for WMK Media for the past several years. Dedlow, who is an excellent artist, provided a graphic novel adaptation of film. He also provided artwork for the film and also wrote the timeline for the film.
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff's Department which assisted, on the report...
BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools
UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year. There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle...
UPDATE -- Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds; starts as report of electrocution, then drug exposure
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
Nebraska's Griffin Everitt to return for one more year
A summer packed with baseball successes confirmed to Griffin Everitt what he had long suspected. He and Nebraska have some unfinished business together. The two-year Husker catcher and co-captain last season will return for one more college campaign, he told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday. His decision — generally expected after he went undrafted in mid-July — means NU retains one of its most consistent performers who has been a .289 career hitter across 85 career starts.
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
Nebraska defense holds its own during scrimmage — even as position battles continue
Saturday was a different kind of scrimmage than Ochaun Mathis expected. Different than what he experienced in four seasons at TCU. It felt more like a game, he said Monday. Players running on and off the field at full speed. Quick situational changes that require quick thinking. “A lot of...
Lincoln man accused of delivering fentanyl that led to man's overdose
Lincoln police have arrested a man suspected of selling fentanyl that led to an overdose last year. Prosecutors charged Pau Lantos, 34, with delivery of a controlled substance and four counts of possession (fentanyl, hydrocodone, methamphetamine and alprazolam, which also is known as Xanax), all felonies. Lincoln Police Investigator Forrest...
