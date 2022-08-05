ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

‘Locally Sourced’ Food, Music and Art Featured at Eat in the Street in New London

By Cate Hewitt
ctexaminer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ctexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bristol Press

Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend

BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
outdoors.org

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
EAST LYME, CT
FOX 61

New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Art Gallery#Food Truck#Pub#Jamaican#Harris Place#The New London Big Band#Social#Latin#Zydeco
Outsider.com

Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip

A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
SUFFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
fallriverreporter.com

Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival

Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WestfairOnline

Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County

The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Eyewitness News

DEEP Closes Fishing Areas

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton

A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
FARMINGTON, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy