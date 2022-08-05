‘Locally Sourced’ Food, Music and Art Featured at Eat in the Street in New London

Read on ctexaminer.com
17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford riverfront is feeling just like the Caribbean. On top of these hot temperatures, it is also the 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival. “It’s hot as Haiti, it’s really, really, hot but this is the islands is really hot good...
Wahlburgers Expanding To Connecticut With New Location At Foxwoods Resort Casino
Wahlburgers, a restaurant chain founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg in Massachusetts, is set to open a new location in Connecticut. Foxwoods Resort Casino, located in New London County, said in an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 3, that a new Wahlburgers restaurant will open at the hotel and casino complex next summer.
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
Car show to benefit Autism Speaks set for next weekend
BRISTOL – A motorsports show and fundraiser originally set to take place over the weekend has been rescheduled to next weekend. Puzzled Kustoms Car & Bike Show was postponed from this past Sunday, Aug. 7 to next Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A fundraiser for...
outdoors.org
Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme, (B3C, Moderate)
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. five (5) mile hike mostly through woods with stone walls and moderate hills. The hike begins along Bride Brook, followed by Four Mile River and Long Island Sound. As part of this hike we will also visit the hidden ravine. This hike will have some stream crossings and wet areas. Meet at 9:00 AM at the right hand parking lot near the beach. Heavy rain cancels hike. Following the hike participants are welcome to join the leaders for lunch at Lyme Tavern. Directions: From I-95 take Exit 72 to end. Go left onto Rte. 156, then next right into park. Follow signs to Beach parking. Park at far end of parking lot located on the right hand side. Please bring at least 1 quart of water, a trail snack, and wear sturdy shoes.
'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
New Britain family serving up ice cream for good cause
NEW BRITAIN, Conn — While temperatures are continuing to heat up, one New Britain family is selling cool treats in their neighborhood. On the corner of Brook street, you’ll find Brooke and her nine kids selling a tasty treat, ice cream. “We’re back on our feet and trying...
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
Connecticut Bear Practices ‘Synchronized Swimming’ in Backyard Pond in Hilarious Clip
A bear in Suffield, Connecticut chose to beat the heat in a resident’s backyard pond. In a hilarious video, it even looks like the bear is practicing for a synchronized swimming competition. Or maybe that’s his talent in the local bear pageant. Either way, he looks to be having the time of his life in the pond, and we’re lucky Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman got it all on video.
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
DEEP Closes Fishing Areas
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). 17th annual Taste of the Caribbean Arts and Jerk Festival takes place in Hartford. Updated: 16 hours ago. Hundreds showed up right along the riverfront for a party that wrapped up just...
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
DEEP: parts of Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Eight different brooks that feed into the Farmington river are temporarily closed for fishers in the northwestern part of the state. This is about protecting the fish. The river water is much warmer than the fish would like, and the stream levels are much lower than...
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
