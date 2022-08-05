Read on www.977rocks.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
Monthly Caregiver Support Group to Begin this Week
Those who care for loved ones with a physical problem or diminished reasoning skills are invited to attend an event in Cabot later this week. Concordia at Cabot is hosting a monthly Caregiver Support Group beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday. This gathering in the Lund Care Center Private Dining Room...
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. It’s Fishing Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Fishing Storytimes, and a Jennings Environmental program Wednesday morning. An Oceans of Fun Family Night is planned for Wednesday evening at the Institute Hill Playground on East Jefferson.
Butler Native Continues to be Imprisoned in Russia
With international talks ongoing concerning a deal to return Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from imprisonment in Russia, many are also calling for a Western Pennsylvania man to be included. Butler native and former resident of Oakmont, Pennsylvania Marc Fogel was sentenced in June to spend the next 14...
Riverhounds Defeat Indy Eleven
The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds defeated the Indy Eleven on Saturday, the final 2-0. Russell Cicerone scored both goals for the Riverhounds, who are 6-0-1 since the start of July. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Saturday (August 13th) when they host Memphis 901 FC at 7pm. The post Riverhounds...
