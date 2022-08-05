A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.

KITTANNING, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO