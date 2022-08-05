Read on www.977rocks.com
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
Butler Native Continues to be Imprisoned in Russia
With international talks ongoing concerning a deal to return Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from imprisonment in Russia, many are also calling for a Western Pennsylvania man to be included. Butler native and former resident of Oakmont, Pennsylvania Marc Fogel was sentenced in June to spend the next 14...
PennDOT to Continue with Summer Road Maintenance Work
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge repair on Sarver Road in Buffalo Township, as well as pipe replacement, which will be occurring on St. Wendelin’s Road in Summit Township and Ribold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be...
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. It’s Fishing Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Fishing Storytimes, and a Jennings Environmental program Wednesday morning. An Oceans of Fun Family Night is planned for Wednesday evening at the Institute Hill Playground on East Jefferson.
Slippery Rock Cleaning Up After Last Week’s Flood
Slippery Rock took the brunt of last week’s storms, with some estimating around four to five inches of total rain in a short amount of time. It led the borough to issue a state of emergency declaration and now Mayor Jondavid Longo is asking residents to document any damage on their property. He says taking photos, videos, or preserving insurance quotes would be ways to document the damages.
Riverhounds Defeat Indy Eleven
The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds defeated the Indy Eleven on Saturday, the final 2-0. Russell Cicerone scored both goals for the Riverhounds, who are 6-0-1 since the start of July. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Saturday (August 13th) when they host Memphis 901 FC at 7pm. The post Riverhounds...
