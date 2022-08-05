Slippery Rock took the brunt of last week’s storms, with some estimating around four to five inches of total rain in a short amount of time. It led the borough to issue a state of emergency declaration and now Mayor Jondavid Longo is asking residents to document any damage on their property. He says taking photos, videos, or preserving insurance quotes would be ways to document the damages.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO