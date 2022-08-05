Read on www.bbc.co.uk
The Worst Possible Start' - Harry Maguire On Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Harry Maguire has spoken on Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, calling it the "Worst possible start" to the Premier League season.
‘Was It a Penalty? I Heard He Touched the Ball’ - Jurgen Klopp on Fulham’s Penalty Decision
Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing performance at Craven Cottage to newly promoted Fulham. Fulham took the lead again after Darwin Nunez's second-half goal through a controversial penalty decision, manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
MOTD Analysis: How Aleksandar Mitrovic caused problems for Liverpool
Match of the Day's Ian Wright and Alan Shearer discuss how Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic caused "so many problems" for Liverpool during their 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
Dasilva scores late as Brentford rally for 2-2 draw at Leicester
Substitute Josh Dasilva scored a superb equaliser with four minutes remaining as Brentford came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Dasilva went on a mazy run on the edge of the box before curling...
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie. It’s not a done...
Newcastle Premier League 2022-23 live stream, how to watch: Eddie Howe key to money infused turnaround
Newcastle are a before and after story. The biggest part of the before and after is the new sportswashing Saudi Arabian ownership. Along with that, however, comes the before and after of the manager they hired, Eddie Howe. Their great escape from relegation is like little the Premier League has ever seen and that's without spending significant cash in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Before Howe's relegation with Bournemouth in 2020, it seemed possible he could have the inside track for the next job that opened in the top six but ended up taking over a year away from coaching before Newcastle came knocking.
View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last
Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
