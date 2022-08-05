ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
ESPN

Dasilva scores late as Brentford rally for 2-2 draw at Leicester

Substitute Josh Dasilva scored a superb equaliser with four minutes remaining as Brentford came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Dasilva went on a mazy run on the edge of the box before curling...
The Associated Press

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
FOX Sports

Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
SB Nation

Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie. It’s not a done...
CBS Sports

Newcastle Premier League 2022-23 live stream, how to watch: Eddie Howe key to money infused turnaround

Newcastle are a before and after story. The biggest part of the before and after is the new sportswashing Saudi Arabian ownership. Along with that, however, comes the before and after of the manager they hired, Eddie Howe. Their great escape from relegation is like little the Premier League has ever seen and that's without spending significant cash in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns. Before Howe's relegation with Bournemouth in 2020, it seemed possible he could have the inside track for the next job that opened in the top six but ended up taking over a year away from coaching before Newcastle came knocking.
SB Nation

View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last

Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears

A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
