natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
Two dead as Ghana confirms its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus
Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday in a statement.
outbreaknewstoday.com
China bubonic plague case: Hong Kong officials offer a little more info
In a follow-up on the bubonic plague case reported from Northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reports:. The case involves a 45-year-old male patient living in Yinchuan. He worked on a farm in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. He developed symptoms on July 12 and was confirmed to have bubonic plague on July 19. The patient is currently in stable condition.
New Mutant Covid Variant From India, BA.2.75, Detected In California & 6 Other States, Raising Concern About Fall 2022 Wave
Click here to read the full article. Just one week after BA.5 had outcompeted all other Covid strains become dominant in the U.S., a new highly-mutated Omicron subvariant has arrived which may begin the cycle all over again. BA.2.75 has a large number of mutations when compared to its sister Omicron lineages. Some of those adaptations could allow the virus to bind onto cells more efficiently, said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. BA.2.75 was first sequenced in May in India, where it has spread rapidly. A very early analysis of data from India by...
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
Man in Spain hospitalised with tick-borne viral disease ‘fatal in about 30 per cent of cases’
A man in Spain who was bitten by a tick has been hospitalised and diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a disease that can kill up to 40 per cent of people who contract it.The patient was first admitted to a local hospital in the northwestern city of Leon. After he was then transferred to another hospital on a military plane, the Spanish defence ministry said on Thursday.“He has a tick bite and remains in a stable condition, despite the clinical severity that this pathology implies,” health authorities in the Castile and Leon region said in a statement.The viral disease...
outbreaknewstoday.com
DRC plague: More than 500 suspected cases reported in four months in Rethy health zone
According to a email to ProMED Mail on July 31, officials with the Plague Surveillance and Control Center (CSLP), Bunia, DRC report 537 suspected plague cases in the health zone of Rethy, located in Djugu territory, Ituri province, DR Congo for the four month period of 27 Mar 2022 to 31 Jul 2022.
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
Medical News Today
Vitiligo and COVID-19 vaccine: Links and more
Recent evidence has shown that COVID-19 vaccination may correlate with the onset or worsening of vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition involving skin pigmentation or color loss. A person with vitiligo develops patches of skin with little or no pigmentation across their body. COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing the...
Washington Examiner
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
9 symptoms of the rare brain-eating amoeba infection that recently killed a person in the US
A patient who contracted a brain-eating amoeba has died of the infection. Symptoms of infection, such as severe headache and stiff neck, may resemble meningitis. There are only four known survivors of Naegleria fowleri infection in the US.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
