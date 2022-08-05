Woman Claims She has Proof that Bigfoot has Returned to Ohio

Read on wrkr.com
Why Is This Signature Detroit Drink Called a “Boston Cooler”?
Despite having been born and raised in Michigan, I was today years old when I learned what a "Boston Cooler" was. Did you have any idea that this New England-named drink actually originated in Detroit, or that it even existed, for that matter?. History of Vernors. Us Michiganders know the...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
What Does Artificial Intelligence Think A “Yooper,” and Other Michigan Things Look Like?
With technology advancing as fast as it is, it's only a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence is ACTUALLY true intelligence. In fact, one guy who worked for Google claims an AI program he worked with, really is sentient now. BUT, until we can truly prove it, AI is just...
Giant “Momma Duck” Returning to Michigan & The Great Lakes
Surely, in the past few years, you've seen "Momma Duck" before. She's hard to miss. "Momma Duck" is 1500 pounds of Rubber Ducky, and she's making stops on the Great Lakes this summer, making them the world's Largest Bathtubs... if only for a few days at a time. I say...
The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon
For those from St. Joseph, all that's left of Brunke’s Saloon is stories and legend. In fact, physically there is nothing left of the saloon. The plot of land at 115 North State Street was later turned into the Home Restaurant and now is just a parking lot. But nearly 120 years ago, there was a deadly bar fight that shocked the town, over a matter of only $2. The owner of the saloon, Amos Brunke had apparently made an enemy when he decided not to give a loan of $2 to a local kid, Lee Shearer. Back in 1902, this was cause for a scrap, which is exactly what happened. While arguments flared, Amos' brother Henry came up from behind Lee and attacked him, as this historical article recalls:
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan
(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
3 Terrific Times Michigan Played into a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode
Fans of TV sitcoms are generally separated into two camps: the ones who think Seinfeld is quite probably the best comedy of all time, and then the ones who just don't get it. For those who do, it's easy to spend hours binging season after season, laughing until your sides just can't take anymore.
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
All Hail the Self-Serve Beer Wall at Gun Lake
Michigan recently made it legal for patrons to serve their own alcohol in restaurants - obviously within the rules of the establishment they're in. You can't just go be hind the bar anywhere and pour a drink... they have to allow you to do it. BUT, there was a place...
Lawyer: Security Guard Failed to Act as Oxford School Shooting Unfolded
Attorney Ven Johnson says new evidence from Oxford High School shows that a security guard could have done more and prevented at least one death. Johnson, who represents the families of the four victims killed in the November 30, 2021 incident, has filed a motion to add Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims' families. Potts was employed by Oxford Community School as a security guard and was working at the high school on the day of the mass shooting.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
