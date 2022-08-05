Scattered showers and storms have fired up across parts of the region, but we'll likely have to contend with higher chances of heavier rain before we close out the week. Lingering showers will thin out later this evening, allowing for a fairly quiet night for many of us. But thunderstorms will be quick to redevelop Tuesday all across the region. Per usual, heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats, with minor flooding possible in slow-moving storms that hang around for a lengthy period of time.

