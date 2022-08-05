Read on www.bbc.co.uk
MOTD Analysis: How Aleksandar Mitrovic caused problems for Liverpool
Match of the Day's Ian Wright and Alan Shearer discuss how Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic caused "so many problems" for Liverpool during their 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer now.
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
