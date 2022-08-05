ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears

A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
