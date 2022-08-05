“Fortune of $26 Million under threat” Dennis Rodman’s life was put in danger after stalker made terrorist claims

Read on firstsportz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Why The Judge In Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scolded Vanessa's Legal Team
It’s been more than two years since the death of Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers who were aboard his fatal helicopter flight, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. As wife and mother to the deceased, Vanessa Bryant will understandably never be able to forget what happened – and she’s not letting others, either. To this day, she is still seeking justice in a high-profile lawsuit against the first responders who allegedly took and circulated photos of the crash site. However, the judge presiding over the case apparently had cause to scold Vanessa’s legal team of late in the sensitive matter.
Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Case Update: FBI Forensic Examiner Testifies She Never Tested The Gun For Fingerprints
Los Angeles, CA – NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) is currently on trial for federal weapons charges in California. As prosecutors attempted to make their case on Wednesday (July 13), defense pointed to the lack of fingerprints on the weapon the platinum-selling rapper is accused of possessing. According...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
TMZ.com
Vernon Maxwell Says Police Drew Guns On Him During Crazy Halftime Brawl W/ Hakeem Olajuwon
Former Houston Rocket Vernon Maxwell is opening up about a wild confrontation he had with Hakeem Olajuwon during halftime of a game back in the day ... saying police drew guns on him after he tried to stab "The Dream" during the heated altercation. The 2x-NBA champ made the startling...
Take a tour of Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for 10 years and why he can't sell it
It was first listed for $29 million and has cool, personalized touches like a Jordan-branded basketball court. But that may be working against him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Former Lakers big man’s 2 championship rings just sold for an absurd 6-figure price
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Slava Medvedenko won two championships during his six-year stint with the team. Medvedenko recently auctioned off both of those championship rings. The rings fetched a pretty nice price, and all of the proceeds will benefit Ukraine relief efforts. As some Lakers fans likely already know,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade
Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
35 Years Later, Knicks Decision to Cut Bernard King Still Haunts Them
The New York Knicks have a lot of moments they wish they had back over the years. It's been 23 years since the Knicks reached the NBA Finals. That appearance, a five-game loss to San Antonio, capped off a period of relative prosperity, having likewise earned the Eastern Conference crown in 1994. However, their time could have been sooner if they had made a different decision in the late 1980s.
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas
Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers: Former LA Champ Sells Title Rings for Combined $250k Towards Ukraine Support
Lakers Champion Slava Medvedenko sells two of his championship rings in efforts to help his home country of Ukraine.
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Look: LeBron James Has Special Message For NASCAR Driver
When Chris Buescher takes the track at Michigan Speedway on Sunday, his No. 17 car will be sporting an "I Promise" paint job in support of he LeBron James Family Foundation. Ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400, Buescher received a shoutout from the King himself. "Best of luck to our...
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
Comments / 22