“Irreconcilable differences” Albert Pujols’ alienated wife appeals child and spousal support after brain surgery

C Crump
2d ago
I've met Deirdre & she is extremely nice & down to earth. This article paints her in a bad light & she's just not that way. She's not money hungry, she just wants what's rightfully hers & wants to be able to provide for her children. Let's remember her husband left her in a time of need! He's no Saint!
Jerry Wickens
2d ago
She is money hungry that's the reason they went to California! Which one stepped away from Christ?
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Amy Grant Loves Her Kids With Every Heartbeat! Get to Know the Musician’s Children
She may have tons of hit songs, awards and fans around the world, but there’s nothing Amy Grant loves more than her kids. The musician is the proud mom to four children: three from her marriage to Gary Chapman, one with current husband Vince Gill and one she “inherited” upon tying the knot with the “When I Call Your Name” crooner.
‘All in the Family’ Star Sally Struthers Is So Proud of Her Daughter Samantha! Meet Her Only Child
Sally Struthers was part of one of the most iconic TV families on All in the Family — the Bunkers. She started her own family after skyrocketing to fame on the CBS sitcom, welcoming one daughter, Samantha Rader, with her ex-husband, William C. Rader. Keep scrolling to find out more about Sally’s only child.
Valerie Bertinelli Posts About ‘Being Alone’ Amid Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli is feeling great as she moves to finalize her divorce from her husband of over ten years, Tom Vitale. The Hot in Cleveland actress filed for legal separation due to irreconcilable differences in November 2021. Then in May, she amended the petition to ask an LA court for a divorce.
Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
Now That Chantel and Pedro Are Getting a Divorce Is 'The Family Chantel' Canceled?
It could be the end of an era. Fans have been loving Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno since they appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. At first, she misled her family into thinking that Pedro was just a friend. But deep into the 90 days, she revealed the truth with only a few days until they needed to get married or else he would have to leave the U.S.
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have 'Incredible Experience' with LA County Sheriff's Department
Christina Hall just went on a special excursion. On Wednesday, her husband Josh Hall, who was a police officer for 16 years, introduced Christina to his former crew as they posed in front of an official LA County Sheriff's Department helicopter. The Christina on the Coast star shared Instagram photos...
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
Wife Of Former NHL Star Has Reportedly Filed For Divorce
Hilary Rhoda, the model wife of former NHL star Sean Avery, has reportedly filed for divorce. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed court documents in Los Angeles earlier this week, citing "irreconcilable differences," per TMZ Sports. The couple, who got married back in 2015, separated on July 17. According...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
'GMA' Star Rob Marciano Posts Cryptic Message Amid Divorce From Wife Eryn
Good Morning America star Rob Marciano revealed how he has been coping just a few months after his wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce. On Saturday, July 9, the TV personality, 54, uploaded a photo of himself at the beach. "In times of crisis, go fly a kite," he captioned a photo, which showed his legs leaning on a table while he looked out at the ocean view.
HipHopDX.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Officially Files For Divorce, Claims Singer Fathered Baby With Another Woman
Atlanta, GA – Crystal Smith, Ne-Yo’s wife of six years, has reportedly filed for divorce amid allegations he fathered a child with another woman. According to TMZ, Smith filed the paperwork at an Atlanta courthouse on Monday (August 1) saying their marriage is” irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”
Man asks sister to terminate pregnancy after husband dies
Being a single mother is hard as they will have to provide and care for the child themselves. They can feel lonely and stressed and experience financial issues. But more than 80% of single-parent households are run by single mothers, and 18.4% of them are either separated or widowed.
Stylish Mama! Katey Duggar Rocks Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son Truett
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey, 24, smiling while holding baby True, 3 months, via their joint Instagram account on Tuesday, August 2. His wife’s pink T-shirt shirt read, “It’s the little things in life,” while their son’s said, “Little things.”
Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline’s claims about her relationship with their two teen sons
Britney Spears says she is saddened by “hurtful” claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Federline’s comments about his ex-wife and her relationship with their sons went viral Saturday. Federline said: “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”
