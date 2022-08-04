The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University (MSU Broad Art Museum), together with Gala Co-Chairs and Host Committee, proudly celebrates the museum’s 10th anniversary with (B)road to Ten, a premier fundraising event benefitting the new Open Storage Center — a project designed to bring major parts of the MSU Broad Art Museum collection out of offsite, out-of-view storage and into the museum for public enjoyment. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. throughout the museum.

