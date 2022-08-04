Read on grad.msu.edu
Related
msu.edu
SOC Undergrad shines at Mid-SURE Research presentations
Sociology undergraduate Katie Burkhardt explains her research at the recent Mid-SURE symposium. Each year, Mid-Michigan Symposium for Undergraduate Research Experiences (Mid-SURE) affords undergraduate students from across multiple academic disciplines the opportunity to share their research with both the University and the community at large. From psychology to history, undergraduates from...
msu.edu
Michael Brown to become next university physician
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., today appointed Michael Brown, M.D., to be the next university physician. Brown will begin his new role on Aug. 15. Brown replaces David Weismantel, M.D., who is retiring from the university after a distinguished career. The university physician is a senior...
msu.edu
MSU Broad Art Museum celebrates first decade with (B)road to Ten event
The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University (MSU Broad Art Museum), together with Gala Co-Chairs and Host Committee, proudly celebrates the museum’s 10th anniversary with (B)road to Ten, a premier fundraising event benefitting the new Open Storage Center — a project designed to bring major parts of the MSU Broad Art Museum collection out of offsite, out-of-view storage and into the museum for public enjoyment. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. throughout the museum.
msu.edu
The week in photos: August 1–7, 2022
A bright-eyed, bushy-tailed squirrel takes a sunny afternoon stroll through campus. Photo by Derrick L. Turner. The MSU Pediatric Public Health Initiative team celebrates surpassing its original goal of reaching 20,000 participants in the Flint Registry — a huge milestone in improving health in the city post-lead exposure. The registry connects people to services and programs that promote health and wellness while illustrating how the Flint water crisis has affected their community; and it’s never too late to sign up. Photo by Derrick L. Turner.
Comments / 0