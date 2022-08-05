Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]

Read on 1061evansville.com
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville
Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Heartwarming Photos from Olivia Newton-John’s Last Concert in Evansville
It was almost exactly five years ago. In August of 2017, Olivia Newton-John performed at the Victory Theatre in Evansville and I had FRONT ROW seats. For so many kids who grew up in the late 70s and early 80s, Olivia was everything. Come on! You know at some point...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Can Someone Please Tell Me Why Kentuckians Insist on Putting Salt on Watermelon?
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 is National Watermelon Day. I'll be honest. I wasted about half my life despising watermelon, but, thankfully, in the early 90s, I changed my mind. Here's what happened. I grew up in Kentucky, where it seems virtually everyone puts salt on their watermelon before they eat...
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
wrir.org
The Unquiet Grave Episode 58: Where Mountains Pierce the Sky (Heavy Metal of Kentucky)
Tonight on the Unquiet Grave (9-11pm) we’re listening to heavy metal from the state of Kentucky, past and present and from a variety of subgenres, and we’re also talking about the historic flooding and devastation in Eastern Kentucky, including ways to plug in and help. Listen live right here or check out the archive here.
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
visitowensboro.com
Enjoy millions of sunflowers, live music at Sunflower Music Fest
Bringing together two of the very best things about Owensboro, the Sunflower Music Festival will highlight the talent of local and regional musicians, as well as Daviess County’s flourishing agritourism industry. Held for three days at Trunnell’s Farm Market on September 23-25, the Sunflower Music Festival is a chance...
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Better Business Bureau Evansville Shares Red Flags to Watch For When Selling Online
You know the saying: If it seems too good to be true, it probably isn't. Or Fool me once...I actually don't remember the rest of that one. That's probably one of the reasons that I keep getting fooled on Facebook Marketplace. Online Yard Sales Are The Best...Or Are They?. Last...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
macaronikid.com
Frog Follies In Evansville
Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Hungry? Do You Know if its Illegal to Eat While Driving in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Ever been so hungry you hit the drive-thru and immediately open the bag to shove in a mouth full of burger and fries? Did you know it could be illegal to do that in Kentucky?. Maybe I shouldn't admit in public that I've eaten while driving but it's true. I actually have done it on multiple occasions. I have a busy life and have to be efficient with my time. Now I'm learning this may not have been the best thing to do. I was reading an article from out of Illinois that asked the very same thing of drivers in that state and it got me to thinking I wonder what the law is in Kentucky.
