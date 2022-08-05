Tennova Healthcare is Chamber’s “Business of the Month”

Read on 1450wlaf.com
Related
1450wlaf.com
Same smiles, same family feeling at new-name Builtwell Bank
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was a double ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the Jacksboro and La Follette offices of Builtwell Bank formerly named First Volunteer as Builtwell Bank becomes the newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great time to do a reset, bring some attention and let the community know why we’re here and what we want to do,” said Laura Byrge, Market Leader for Builtwell Bank.
1450wlaf.com
Whit Goins reflects on 50 years in county government
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After half a century of serving Campbell County’s first district, Whit Goins has officially retired from running for office. The 82-year-old has six years on the Campbell County School board and 44 years as a commissioner under his belt. He said he is the...
1450wlaf.com
Chuckie Bruce, age 51, of Jellico
Age 51 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Sunday August 07, 2022, at his home. He was born July 21, 1971. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
August 8, 2022
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross recently responded to a call on Highway 25W north of La Follette of a possible wreck with injury. When she…. August 8, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. By Charlotte Underwood LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – After half a century of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1450wlaf.com
New look parking lots at CCHS
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A major project has been completed at Campbell County High School. The parking lots have been paved and striped. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/08/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
1450wlaf.com
Wayne L. Rookard, age 84, of La Follette
Age 84 of Lafollette, Tennessee passed away Friday August 05, 2022, at Summit View of Lake City. He was born February 16. 1938 in Campbell County, Tennessee. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
Monday is Freshman Day at CCHS
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County High School Class of 2026 takes its first step into high school on Monday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/07/2022-7PM)
1450wlaf.com
Brenda (Webb) Parker, age 76, of Clairfield
Age 76 of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Saturday August 06, 2022, at her home. She was born July 03, 1946, in Jellico, Tennessee. Survivors list incomplete. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
IN THIS ARTICLE
1450wlaf.com
Donald William Davis, age 79 of Jacksboro
Donald William Davis, age 79 of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1942. Donald was a Vietnam Veteran, where he was a two-time purple heart recipient. He worked as a medic with a group of men, where he would preach the gospel to all through the Vietnam War, where they saw many saved. Donald was also a minister at Fonde Church of God Mountain Assembly for over 50 years. He also loved God, his family, his country, gardening, preaching, reading God’s word, his church, church family, traveling, but what he loved most of all is his grandchildren.
1450wlaf.com
TVA line issue knocks off power to more than half of LUB’s customers
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Friday afternoon’s strong storms knocked out power almost system-wide for more than 14,000 customers of the La Follette Utility Board (LUB). The problem stemmed from issues with a TVA transmission line according to officials with LUB. “Getting most of those back on pretty quickly was easy once we determined that nothing was damaged within the substation,” said LUB General Manager Kenny Baird.
1450wlaf.com
Officers contain fight and fire at Campbell County Jail
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – In a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office release, it was reported late last Thursday evening, July 28, around 10 inmates at the Campbell County Jail ended up in a fight with each other. These same inmates used a broom handle to knock out a camera and attempted to start a fire in a trash can by inserting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet.
1450wlaf.com
Waldrop arrested for 4th DUI
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Cross recently responded to a call on Highway 25W north of La Follette of a possible wreck with injury. When she arrived just before 4am on July 28, she found Derek Waldrop. He reported the accident happened when he was coming around a curve, and he lost control of the vehicle and hit the metal railing near Peabody Mountain. Cross noticed that his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet using the vehicle to balance himself. She also detected an odor of alcohol coming from his breath, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
Jones’ attempted murder charge marks 45th arrest
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- A longtime county employee is recovering from stab wounds as her attacker remains housed in the Knox County Jail. Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette, is facing a first-degree attempted murder charge after he allegedly lured the employee into helping him. Jones perpetrated this crime under the guise of needing assistance.
1450wlaf.com
WLAF features 1970 Saturday & Sunday nights with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to August 8, 1970, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
1450wlaf.com
Cougars practice Monday, host Halls in a scrimmage Tuesday
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It’s a 3:30 practice on Monday afternoon for the Campbell County Cougars. The 48th edition of Campbell Football continues working toward its 2022 season kicking off on August 19. The Cougars host Halls in a 6pm scrimmage on Tuesday on Reynolds Field. The regular...
Comments / 0