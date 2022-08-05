Tennova Healthcare is Chamber’s “Business of the Month”

Donald William Davis, age 79 of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1942. Donald was a Vietnam Veteran, where he was a two-time purple heart recipient. He worked as a medic with a group of men, where he would preach the gospel to all through the Vietnam War, where they saw many saved. Donald was also a minister at Fonde Church of God Mountain Assembly for over 50 years. He also loved God, his family, his country, gardening, preaching, reading God’s word, his church, church family, traveling, but what he loved most of all is his grandchildren.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO