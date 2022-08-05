Read on wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash In Swanton
A Lorain woman…driving the wrong way…dies in a two-vehicle crash in Swanton on Friday…along Airport Highway, near Turtle Creek Drive. Officials tell reporters…Patience Chaney was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Airport Highway. As this is going on…an SUV, driven by Joshua Wheeler, of Swanton, was eastbound. The head on crash soon follows. Chaney was not a wearing safety belt and died. Wheeler was not injured. Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.
Frisbie Is Fired
Brandi Frisbie has been terminated as director of the Williams County Communications Agency. Frisbie, who also served as deputy director of the Williams County Emergency Management Agency since 2018, was terminated after a July 21 hearing on four charges. One charge is that she failed to renew her Law Enforcement Automated Data System certification, and she faced three charges that on three separate occasions she accessed under the certification of a subordinate employee. LEADS is a statewide computerized network which provides data and communications for criminal justice agencies within the state, and is administered by the Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent.
Fatal Accident In SC
At least one person dies after a head on collision, east of Orland, on State Road 120 near County Road 850 West in Steuben County, near Milgrove Township. The first units on the scene found four injured people in a passenger car, and an injured driver in a pick-up truck. State and local officials are handling the post-crash investigation at this hour.
