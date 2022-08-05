Fireboy DML – ‘Playboy’ review: Afrobeats’ latest global star makes the step up

Read on www.nme.com
Related
NME
Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter
Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS. On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
NME
Beyoncé joins forces with Madonna for ‘The Queens’ remix of ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé has come through with yet another remix of ‘Break My Soul’, this time linking up with Madonna for a take on the lead single from ‘Renaissance’ dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’. Clocking in at almost six minutes long, the track leans heavily into...
NME
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard cancel UK and European dates due to “personal health crisis”
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have cancelled the remaining 13 dates of their current UK and European tour, citing frontman Stu Mackenzie’s newly revealed struggle with Crohn’s Disease. The Australian psych-rock outfit had completed four dates on the run, with the most recent being a headline show...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Lil Uzi Vert defuses stage-crashing situation, shares hug with on-stage trespasser
Lil Uzi Vert has defused a stage-crashing situation during their performance at Outside Lands festival over the weekend. Footage of the incident shared to social media, shows Uzi Vert’s verse on the Playboi Carti song ‘Wokeuplikethis’ being interrupted by an overzealous audience member. Watch that moment below:
NME
The BBC’s first Gaming Prom is now available on iPlayer
The BBC Proms’ first gaming-themed programme, ‘Gaming Prom – From 8-bit to Infinity‘, is now available for fans to listen to online. Last Monday (August 1), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra played a set of gaming’s most iconic scores, with the programme ranging from 1980s retro game soundtracks to some that were released in the last few years.
NME
Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
NME
Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’
Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Claim to Fame': Exposed 'Domfather' on being 'betrayed,' where she and Logan stand now
Al Sharpton's daughter Dominique Sharpton became known as "The Domfather" on ABC's "Claim to Fame." But being such a threat put a target on her back.
NME
Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75
Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
NME
All MONSTA X members except I.M renew contracts with Starship Entertainment
Five of six MONSTA X members have renewed their contracts with longtime agency Starship Entertainment. Today (August 8), Starship Entertainment announced via the group’s official fan cafe site that all MONSTA X members apart from rapper I.M have renewed their contracts with the agency. However, I.M will continue remain a part of the group.
NME
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Dua Lipa has been named an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo
Dua Lipa has been named an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in a ceremony that was held over the weekend. Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 6), the 26-year-old ‘Future Nostalgia’ artist – who spent a portion of her childhood in Kosovo, and has Kosovo-Albanian parents – shared a photo gallery of the ceremony, featuring her official invitation, certificate, and decoration with a medallion by Kosovo’s Madame President Vjosa Osmani.
NME
The Big Pink announce first album in 10 years, ‘The Love That’s Ours’, and share new song ‘Rage’
The Big Pink have shared details of their first album in a decade, ‘The Love That’s Ours’, alongside the release of new single ‘Rage’. ‘The Love That’s Ours’ follows 2012’s ‘Future This’, after which the London-formed group that previously featured Milo Cordell disbanded.
NME
Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols complete triathlon for Ukraine LGTBQ+ charity
Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols have completed a triathlon and raised funds for a Ukrainian LGTBQ+ charity. Over the weekend, Skyles and Nichols posted on Instagram, detailing their first-ever triathlon which consisted of swimming, cycling and running and shared that they’d surpassed their original goal of raising £3,000 for UKRAINEPRIDE.
NME
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
NME
Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease aged 66. The director’s production company Zentropa, which he co-founded in 1992 with producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen, said in a statement he’s in “good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms”. The company also...
NME
How ‘Pokemon’ predecessor ‘Pulseman’ bridged the gap between German and Japanese techno
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores the music of Pokémon and Pulseman, and how the game soundtracks influenced Japan’s techno scene. What’s the first thing you think of when someone mentions Pokémon? Maybe it’s the time you...
NME
Kanye West throws shade at Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi with fake New York Times headline
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to seemingly celebrate the break-up of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, as well as throw shade at Kid Cudi. Last week it was reported that Davidson and Kardashian split up after nine months of dating but have remained friends (per E! News). Kardashian’s ex-husband...
NME
Mogwai replace King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard at All Points East
Mogwai have replaced King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard for this year’s All Points East. View the updated line up below. The Scottish band will join The National on August 26 at Victoria Park along with Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and more. The announcement of King Gizzard...
Comments / 0