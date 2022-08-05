ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British 'store cupboard classics' get a makeover - as ice cream

Reuters
Reuters
 Aug 5

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ever wondered what baked bean ice cream tastes like?

Londoners basking under Britain's hottest ever summer are getting the chance to find out, and sample a range of other flavours more readily associated with savoury winter dishes - including porridge oats and HP sauce.

"There's lots of weird flavours and ...me and my sister were very excited to try lots of them," said nine-year-old Izzy Konviser, a customer at the Ice Cream Project temporary store in central London, told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HKda_0h5uXOpH00

"I think the weirdest ...is probably ketchup, and baked beans because it's just like the most unusual thing that you would ever have."

Store employee Hannah Wearne describes the Project, which runs until Aug 28, as offering a new twist on "British store cupboard classics". And it's proving a hit.

"We sold out of six weeks' worth of ice cream in four days, so we've been really, really popular... We've got our own regulars which is really lovely," she said.

Reporting and editing by Natalie Thomas; Writing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

