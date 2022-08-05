Lockdown At MOA Over After Shots Fired

Read on krrw.com
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
knsiradio.com
Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
KIMT
Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants
Bloomington's top law enforcement official said Monday investigators won't rest until two suspects wanted in connection with last week's Mall of America shooting are arrested. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday, including two Best Western employees, with allegedly helping the two men escape. At a press conference Monday, Bloomington...
police1.com
Video: Teens crash stolen car, take off running on Minn. highway
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Traffic cameras caught the moment four teenagers crashed a stolen vehicle into a median in an attempt to avoid police stop sticks. The video turns dramatic when the teens jump out of the vehicle and run across the highway – all while dodging traffic to flee to the other side of the road.
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis
A gun was found on the WCCO-TV rooftop shortly after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building adjacent to the the Twin Cities station. Minneapolis police say people inside the apartment building at the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. reported hearing gunfire at about 7:45 p.m., with officers arriving to find a man in his 30s lying inside his apartment and suffering from "at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot."
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis police investigate homicides number 55 and 56 Sunday
(Minneapolis MN-) Minneapolis police are investigating a murder that occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday near George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. The body of a man was found in the street, and a running vehicle was found nearby with bullet holes in it. No names have been released. It was the 55th homicide reported so far this year in Minneapolis.
2 firearm incidents in 24 hours part of rising trend, Columbia Heights police say
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Columbia Heights police say they responded to two firearm incidents in less than 24 hours last week, part of what they call an "increased number of incidents involving firearms."The first occurred Thursday night, just before midnight. Someone reported gunfire on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard Northeast. Responding officers found a suspect, but could not find evidence of gunfire. The next morning, police found a loaded pistol and shell casings. They arrested a 42-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the Anoka County Jail.Friday evening, police responded to an alley near Central and 44th avenues, where a man was reportedly waving a gun around. The man ran from arriving officers and was eventually arrested. He is also in jail awaiting charges. Police said they recovered a loaded pistol. Both men were legally prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. Both incidents are being investigated.
willmarradio.com
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Police report shots fired at the Mall of America
Bloomington police have confirmed that there were shots fired at the Mall of America, police are responding on the scene, and the mall was on lockdown for part of Thursday afternoon.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
knsiradio.com
Meeker County Standoff Suspect Formally Charged
(KNSI) — The man accused of engaging police in a standoff that lasted more than a day has been formally charged. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Aaron Peterson has been charged with felony second-degree assault, felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and multiple counts of gross misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm.
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
