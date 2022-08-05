St. Paul Teen Charged With Murder For Shooting At Minneapolis Light Rail Station

Read on 740thefan.com
Weekend apartment fire believed to be arson
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Police in Burnsville believe a weekend fire at an apartment building that displaced 50 residents was intentionally set. Crews evacuated all 100 units while putting out the flames Saturday morning. One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries — a second resident and a firefighter were treated at the scene.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (KFGO/WCCO) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get an acquittal on murder charges is now defending a Prior Lake make accused in the stabbing death of a teenager from Stillwater. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu told court officials in western Wisconsin Friday that he hired Corey Chirafisi to...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked ATV and angling activity and boating safety enforcement. Willis also responded to a small-airplane incident in northern Pine County. He provided regulatory assistance for the pilot being arrested for operating the aircraft while intoxicated. District 1 – Baudette area. Last updated: 2022-08-01 CO Ben...
Kandiyohi County horse dies of Minnesota’s 1st West Nile virus case
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. – A horse that died in Kandiyohi County is the state’s first confirmed case of West Nile virus this summer. A vaccine against West Nile virus is available for horses, but this horse was not vaccinated. 30 other horses in the same boarding facility were vaccinated.
Minnesota school district, teacher union in dispute over LGBTQ proposal
BECKER, Minn. – A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s...
Walz casts early vote in Minn. primary, defends integrity of election process
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz took advantage of the chance to vote early in Tuesday’s primary election. He also joined Secretary of State Steve Simon on Monday to defend the integrity of Minnesota’s election system. Walz told reporters that Minnesota has America’s fairest and most...
2022 Minnesota Deer Season Details
When deer hunters venture out into fields and forests this fall, they will find healthy deer populations faring well in most of Minnesota, ample harvest opportunities, and a continued commitment to managing chronic wasting disease management adaptively statewide. Want to know the regulations for where you hunt? Try using our...
HIP Registration Required for Migratory Bird Hunters
Migratory bird hunters of all ages need to register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting ducks, geese, swans, mergansers, coots, cranes, snipe, doves and woodcock. Hunters must register in each state for which they are licensed to hunt. Hunters can HIP certify when purchasing a license by visiting...
MDA offers help for Minnesotans transitioning in/out of farming
ST. PAUL, Minn – Minnesotans looking to enter or exit farming have two new resources available. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Jim Ostlie says the program puts together teams to help farmers navigate their way through farm transition and succession planning. Ostlie says the program covers a variety...
North Dakota Three-Class Basketball Proposal Released
(KFGO/KNFL) Three-class high school basketball in North Dakota is being proposed again. A focus group of 12 school administrators from around the state, representing both Class A and Class B schools, have been overseeing the proposal. The three classes would be created by enrollment cutoffs. Class AA – Enrollment of...
