ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

St. Paul Teen Charged With Murder For Shooting At Minneapolis Light Rail Station

By Madison Quinn
740thefan.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 740thefan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
740thefan.com

Weekend apartment fire believed to be arson

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Police in Burnsville believe a weekend fire at an apartment building that displaced 50 residents was intentionally set. Crews evacuated all 100 units while putting out the flames Saturday morning. One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries — a second resident and a firefighter were treated at the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked ATV and angling activity and boating safety enforcement. Willis also responded to a small-airplane incident in northern Pine County. He provided regulatory assistance for the pilot being arrested for operating the aircraft while intoxicated. District 1 – Baudette area. Last updated: 2022-08-01 CO Ben...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota school district, teacher union in dispute over LGBTQ proposal

BECKER, Minn. – A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s...
BECKER, MN
740thefan.com

2022 Minnesota Deer Season Details

When deer hunters venture out into fields and forests this fall, they will find healthy deer populations faring well in most of Minnesota, ample harvest opportunities, and a continued commitment to managing chronic wasting disease management adaptively statewide. Want to know the regulations for where you hunt? Try using our...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

HIP Registration Required for Migratory Bird Hunters

Migratory bird hunters of all ages need to register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting ducks, geese, swans, mergansers, coots, cranes, snipe, doves and woodcock. Hunters must register in each state for which they are licensed to hunt. Hunters can HIP certify when purchasing a license by visiting...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Downtown Minneapolis#Violent Crime
740thefan.com

MDA offers help for Minnesotans transitioning in/out of farming

ST. PAUL, Minn – Minnesotans looking to enter or exit farming have two new resources available. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Jim Ostlie says the program puts together teams to help farmers navigate their way through farm transition and succession planning. Ostlie says the program covers a variety...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

North Dakota Three-Class Basketball Proposal Released

(KFGO/KNFL) Three-class high school basketball in North Dakota is being proposed again. A focus group of 12 school administrators from around the state, representing both Class A and Class B schools, have been overseeing the proposal. The three classes would be created by enrollment cutoffs. Class AA – Enrollment of...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy