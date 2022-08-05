ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville

Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting

I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Scary Reason Why Cash Could be on Your Windshield in Indiana

Why would someone place cash on your windshield? Well, it's not your lucky day. In fact, it could turn out to be something much more deceptive. It seems that people have been using cash as a way to hoax people into quite a few things as of late. Recently there have been several occurrences of people lacing cash with methamphetamine and fentanyl, and placing them on the ground for unsuspecting people to pick them up and come into contact with the dangerous substances. You can learn all about that by clicking here.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Where Are The Free Public Wifi Zones Across Evansville?

These days you pretty much need internet access to do anything, so it's important that free public wifi zones are popping up across Evansville. For many of us, we use the internet every day. It's where we connect with our friends and family, it's where we get the news, and it's where we find information. Many students rely on the internet to access assignments and homework. In this day and age access to the internet has become a necessity.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend

Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrine#Hadi
99.5 WKDQ

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

WATCH – Evansville Mayor and Staff Members Recreate Viral ‘Avengers’ Swimming Pool Video

While I'm sure Mayor Lloyd Winnecke takes his job of running the city of Evansville very seriously, it's nice to see that he's not afraid to let loose and have some fun every so often. Case in point, a recent TikTok video where he and a few of his staff members recreate a viral video imitating "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" using the pool at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
99.5 WKDQ

Friday Night is AG Night at Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro

Believe it or not, we're turning into the home stretch of the 26th season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. We have exactly one month left of free music on the riverfront. The season officially wraps up on Friday, September 2nd. However, there's still a lot of fun planned and a lot of great bands still set to play.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth

I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’

We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville

While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Warrick County Sheriff Seeking Witnesses to Accident Leading to the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the accident resulting in the death of a 4-year-old boy around 4:00 AM Monday morning. According to a report the Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Central Dispatch received a call from a driver saying they had just struck a child with their vehicle on Highway 66 near the intersection of Outer Lincoln Avenue (pictured, above).
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy