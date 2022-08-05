Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed

I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO