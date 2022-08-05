Nearly One Month Later Winning Hadi Shrine Half-Pot Ticket Still Unclaimed

Read on wkdq.com
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville
Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Downtown Evansville (EID) Hopes to Reconnect The City And Increase Safety with Colorful LED Lighting
I don't do a lot of driving at night, but it is technically still nighttime when I arrive at work in Downtown Evansville. I think that it is so neat to see the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse lit with different colors, sometimes in support of something happening. Honestly, I can use all of the extra light that I can get when it comes to driving in the dark.
The Scary Reason Why Cash Could be on Your Windshield in Indiana
Why would someone place cash on your windshield? Well, it's not your lucky day. In fact, it could turn out to be something much more deceptive. It seems that people have been using cash as a way to hoax people into quite a few things as of late. Recently there have been several occurrences of people lacing cash with methamphetamine and fentanyl, and placing them on the ground for unsuspecting people to pick them up and come into contact with the dangerous substances. You can learn all about that by clicking here.
Where Are The Free Public Wifi Zones Across Evansville?
These days you pretty much need internet access to do anything, so it's important that free public wifi zones are popping up across Evansville. For many of us, we use the internet every day. It's where we connect with our friends and family, it's where we get the news, and it's where we find information. Many students rely on the internet to access assignments and homework. In this day and age access to the internet has become a necessity.
Evansville Police Officer Coordinates an Unforgettable Birthday Surprise for Young Man with Autism
Officer Taylor Merriss has been with the Evansville Police Department for seven years. Last year she stepped into the role of Special Projects Coordinator, and this week she was able to coordinate a very special surprise, that Noel will never forget. Meet Noel. Taylor first met her friend Noel through...
UPDATE: 30 Acres of Prime Real Estate Still For Sale on Evansville’s West Side
There was a time when the University Village Shopping Center was THE place to go on Evansville's west side. That area was full of popular businesses, including a Walmart and a Shoe Carnival to name just a few. Over the last several years, that area has been in a steady decline, and it is now on the market.
Evansville Area Businesses – Team Townsquare Challenges You to Provide a Meal to a Local Shelter
When I was a kid, you couldn't get me in the kitchen. My mom and grandmother made dinner every night but I wanted nothing to do with the stove. I'd rather eat a bowl of cereal than try to make mac-n-cheese. When I was single, I lived on microwave steam...
Evansville Public Library Summer Book Sale Happening This Weekend
Now that a new school year is starting up, students all over town will be getting all kinds of new books and school supplies. Why should they get to have all the fun? What about the rest of us, what if we want to freshen up our supply of reading materials? Lucky for us, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation is hosting its annual Summer Book Sale this weekend at Washington Square Mall.
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
WATCH – Evansville Mayor and Staff Members Recreate Viral ‘Avengers’ Swimming Pool Video
While I'm sure Mayor Lloyd Winnecke takes his job of running the city of Evansville very seriously, it's nice to see that he's not afraid to let loose and have some fun every so often. Case in point, a recent TikTok video where he and a few of his staff members recreate a viral video imitating "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" using the pool at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
Children’s Museum of Evansville Invites Families to Play for FREE This Week
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
Heartwarming Photos from Olivia Newton-John’s Last Concert in Evansville
It was almost exactly five years ago. In August of 2017, Olivia Newton-John performed at the Victory Theatre in Evansville and I had FRONT ROW seats. For so many kids who grew up in the late 70s and early 80s, Olivia was everything. Come on! You know at some point...
Thousands in Evansville Area Are Without Power How Long is the Food in Your Fridge Safe?
On August 1st a storm rolled through the Evansville area that left thousands without power. It has many wondering, how long is refrigerated food good when you don't have power?. Thousands Without Power. I live in Evansville and around 7 PM last night our power was knocked out when a...
Friday Night is AG Night at Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro
Believe it or not, we're turning into the home stretch of the 26th season of Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. We have exactly one month left of free music on the riverfront. The season officially wraps up on Friday, September 2nd. However, there's still a lot of fun planned and a lot of great bands still set to play.
Indiana Man Catches Video of a Beautiful and Rarely Seen Hummingbird Moth
I promise I am not trying to be hyperbolic when I say that this has got to be one of the most interesting things you will see today - not all week, month, or year, but definitely today. I feel confident saying that because, despite being spotted right here in Evansville, Indiana, this beautiful creature is rarely seen in person. How rare? How about the fact that I am 46 doggone years old and I have never seen one? Heck, I didn't even know this thing was even a thing - so, this is extra exciting for me. Let me introduce you to the hummingbird moth.
Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’
We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.
Where to Take Your Tree Limbs from the Recent Storm Damage in Evansville
While the Evansville area was fortunate that Monday night's line of storms that swept through the area didn't cause catastrophic damage like the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, or the devastating floods that recently tore through eastern Kentucky, it did knock out power to several thousand residents and damaged numerous trees leaving residents with some cleaning up to do. In an effort to help you get your property looking normal again, the Evansville Parks Department is giving you a space to drop off all those limbs free of charge.
Daviess County Middle School Students Won’t Start School Year in New Facility
I have more memories of the old Daviess County Middle School than you can shake a stick at. So I indulged in a little sentimentality when the news came a few years back that the nearly century-old facility, currently in use, was to be replaced with a brand new one.
Warrick County Sheriff Seeking Witnesses to Accident Leading to the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the accident resulting in the death of a 4-year-old boy around 4:00 AM Monday morning. According to a report the Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Central Dispatch received a call from a driver saying they had just struck a child with their vehicle on Highway 66 near the intersection of Outer Lincoln Avenue (pictured, above).
