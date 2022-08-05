Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash

A highly decorated El Paso County deputy sheriff died on Sunday after being shot in the line of duty at a home in the Widefield-Security area. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder confirmed the death of Andrew Peery on Sunday night."Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and he's been with my office since 2016. He is survived by his wife, Meghan, and his two children," said Elder.A woman also died at the scene, and when officers entered the home they found the suspected gunman dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound....

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 58 MINUTES AGO