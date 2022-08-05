For the last century, the American defense industry has been arguably one of the most innovative segments in the world. But when it comes to information technology innovation, there is a perception that this level of domination does not keep pace with the commercial sector inside and outside the U.S. Many expect government agencies to create and embrace a culture of innovation and environment like a Silicon Valley startup, but I believe the reality is that this doesn’t always—and shouldn’t—translate.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO