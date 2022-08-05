ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess County Middle School Students Won’t Start School Year in New Facility

By Dave Spencer
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY
wvih.com

Butler County Teacher Arrested

A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in

The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Deputy Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource Officer for the schools. Deputy Carter was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Circuit Court in Mount Vernon. Carter will be tasked with adding additional security while building relationships with staff, administrators and students.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Daviess County, KY
Education
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters train for unique scenarios in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When firefighters come face-to-face with a steep slope during a rescue, training could mean all the difference. The Daviess County Fire Department says they joined alongside the Henderson Fire Department for High Angle Rope Rescue Training. Fire officials say the training involves terrain with a slope of 60 degrees or […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade

Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Old Schools#4th Street#Rbs Design Group#Danco Construction
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge

As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
104.1 WIKY

Four Year Old Dies In Early Morning Accident

First responders arrived at a serious accident on Highway 66 near Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh around 4:00 this morning. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says a child and his mother were from out of town and not familiar with the area. They were staying with her boyfriend at a...
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
MADISONVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy