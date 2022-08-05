Daviess County Middle School Students Won’t Start School Year in New Facility

Read on wkdq.com
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
14news.com
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kimsey Lane closure is expected to start Monday in Henderson. It’s a long-term closure that will go on through 2025. The nearly half-mile section of Kimsey Lane between Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is closing for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction.
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
wevv.com
New Student Resource Officer of Posey County is sworn in
The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County swore in Deputy Charles Carter to be the new Student Resource Officer for the schools. Deputy Carter was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Circuit Court in Mount Vernon. Carter will be tasked with adding additional security while building relationships with staff, administrators and students.
Firefighters train for unique scenarios in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When firefighters come face-to-face with a steep slope during a rescue, training could mean all the difference. The Daviess County Fire Department says they joined alongside the Henderson Fire Department for High Angle Rope Rescue Training. Fire officials say the training involves terrain with a slope of 60 degrees or […]
14news.com
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66
Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in Warrick Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sheriff: 4-yr-old dies after being hit on Hwy 66 in...
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
14news.com
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
WTVW
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
wevv.com
Child dies after being hit by oncoming traffic in Warrick County
Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us a 4-year-old child died after being hit on State Road 66 near Outer Lincoln Road. We're told the incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning...
wamwamfm.com
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
wevv.com
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far
Back in July, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) launched its new Bill Relief Program for local residents, and since then, officials say nearly 2,000 customers have taken advantage of the service. EWSU said Monday that since the program was launched, 1,715 EWSU customers had been approved. The EWSU Bill...
104.1 WIKY
Four Year Old Dies In Early Morning Accident
First responders arrived at a serious accident on Highway 66 near Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh around 4:00 this morning. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says a child and his mother were from out of town and not familiar with the area. They were staying with her boyfriend at a...
14news.com
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
Police ask for help finding runaway teen in southwestern Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Police in southwestern Indiana are asking for help finding a runaway teen. The Santa Claus Police Department said 15-year-old Kendall King was reported missing on July 21. King is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police thanked the community for...
wevv.com
Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday
Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service. Deployment ceremony for Indiana National Guard soldiers set for Tuesday. Approximately 300 Indiana National Guard will leave from Evansville following Tuesday afternoon's service.
14news.com
President of Evansville South Baseball League arrested following popcorn incident
Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve cleaning up damage after storms. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co. Confederate statue base set to be removed from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
