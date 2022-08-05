Read on www.kulr8.com
Rain and Cooler Temperatures
Showers will increase over southern Montana and northern Wyoming Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall totals should be lowest northwest of Billings, with 0.10-0.25 inches, and then should increase to the southeast, reaching 0.50-1.00 inches over southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. A few locations mainly in the mountains could receive over one inch of rain from this system. Showers will dissipate from west to east Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be the coolest Saturday afternoon, with 80s and 90s quickly returning Sunday and lasting through next week.
Royals fall in final frame to Idaho Falls at NW Regional
GILLETTE- The Idaho Falls Bandits scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Billings Royals 4-3 and advance to the Northwest Regional championship series. A RBI double from Owen Doucette in the top of the seventh plated two runs for the Royals, tying the game...
Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame: Shannon Schweyen's accolades speak for themselves
BILLINGS- She is by all standards, the GOAT of women's college basketball in the state of Montana. I won't bore you with the numbers, but here's just a few. She's the all-time leading scorer in Lady Griz history. She has the all-time single season scoring average not once but twice. And she is the all-time career leader in field goals, and was named a KODAK All-American in 1992, one of just ten players in the nation to make the list.
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Suspect flees after robbing Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect then fled the casino, located at 1310 15th Street West, on an ATV/motorcycle. He is described as a man...
Abraham Mow's 3-run homer boosts Billings Mustangs to victory
BILLINGS — Abraham Mow hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Friday night to put the Billings Mustangs ahead for keeps en route to a 10-7 victory over the Glacier Range Riders in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park. The Mustangs (33-29) trailed the Range Riders (22-41) early...
