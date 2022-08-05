When my partner and I decided to try for our second in 2020, I knew without a doubt I would have a home birth. I knew deeply this was the right choice for me, but I didn’t have the confidence or community support to do so with the birth of my first son in 2018. After my first son’s birth, I dived deep into all things physiological and empowered birth and started preparing for the future home birth I knew I would have. I surrounded myself with people who were supportive. I listened to home birth stories and did inner work challenging the conditioning and fears I had related to birth. I learned to lean into trust, my own intuition, and most importantly, surrender. By the time I was pregnant, I had complete trust in the birth process and all the variations of normal that came with it. I felt an empowered sense of authority over my body and my choices. I truly did not fear birth this time around. In fact, I was actually looking forward to it! I felt prepared for a long birth, a short birth, for whatever my body needed to do, I felt ready.

