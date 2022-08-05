Read on fairfieldcounty.momcollective.com
Why Do We Take Our Kids on Vacation?
Why do we take our kids on vacation? Well, that’s a loaded question, isn’t it?. Here in Arizona, most of us plan a family vacation during the summer so we can escape the intense (yet dry!) heat. Like many others around the country and the world, we head to an ocean beach so we can enjoy the sights, sounds, and experience we don’t get here at home.
Sending Your First Baby to Kindergarten: 5 Traditions to Start
It’s a funny thing, your kids growing up. People tell you from the start how fast it goes. But when your two-week-old is screaming and won’t sleep through the night, you aren’t really thinking about sending them to school someday. You nervously giggle in response and wonder what it will feel like to finally get four consecutive hours of uninterrupted sleep.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
19 Local Parent/Child Date ideas to spend time with Tweens/Teens in the East Valley
Yeah, it’s easy to spend time with your squishy, bubbly toddler who sees you as their best friend. But when kids become tweens that are too cool, it can take a little more creativity to make one-on-one time exciting and special to them. But also, step parenting weaves in...
From Home Birth to NICU; A story of autonomy and empowerment
When my partner and I decided to try for our second in 2020, I knew without a doubt I would have a home birth. I knew deeply this was the right choice for me, but I didn’t have the confidence or community support to do so with the birth of my first son in 2018. After my first son’s birth, I dived deep into all things physiological and empowered birth and started preparing for the future home birth I knew I would have. I surrounded myself with people who were supportive. I listened to home birth stories and did inner work challenging the conditioning and fears I had related to birth. I learned to lean into trust, my own intuition, and most importantly, surrender. By the time I was pregnant, I had complete trust in the birth process and all the variations of normal that came with it. I felt an empowered sense of authority over my body and my choices. I truly did not fear birth this time around. In fact, I was actually looking forward to it! I felt prepared for a long birth, a short birth, for whatever my body needed to do, I felt ready.
Youth Extra Small: Reflections on the Night Before Kindergarten
In the weeks leading up to Kindergarten, we were excited! We shopped for supplies. We talked about all the new friends she would make and how much fun she would have at school. The night before, we marked the occasion with a special dinner at our favorite family celebration spot. I pushed to the back of my mind all the normal mom worries and replaced them with some version of “moms have been surviving this milestone since the beginning of time; you’ll be fine and she’ll be fine.”
YAY YOU! Sticker Chart for Adults: Intentional Parenting
A sticker chart for adulting. Hear me out. Adulting. We all do it. Or, at least, we are expected to, right? Countless memes, commercials, and clothing slogans exist and poke fun at daily tasks, whether mundane, frustrating, or overwhelming. It’s like we work our butts off only to be greeted by thankless accolades from autocratic management or tantrum-throwing toddler tyrants. What’s the deal?!
August Events for Portland Families
We’re winding down the final days of summer, so best to soak up the best Portland and the surrounding area have to offer. Here are a few ways to get out and enjoy the season in and around our fair city while the sun is still shining!. Sand Island...
The First Day of School: 5 Helpful Tips For Preparing Your Child
I’ve always loved the first day of school, new outfits, new shoes, new schedules, and most importantly, new school supplies! For as long as I can remember, I’ve always LOVED buying new school supplies. Don’t ask me why, but I just do. And now in just the blink of an eye summer break will come to an end. I can’t believe in just about a week our kiddos will be experiencing another new school year, or maybe even their first school year! School supply and uniform shopping are officially in full effect in my household. With that being said, what can we do to help our children prepare for school? Don’t worry Momma, I have some helpful tips you can try at home.
Eye Opening News : Playground Play Can Help Prevent Myopia in Children
If you are in your late 30’s or early 40’s, only about 1 out of 10 of your grandparents’ elementary school classmates would have worn glasses. Now almost half of the kids in your own child’s classroom likely wears glasses. Take a look around the next...
The Return to Work After Baby
Growing up, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I remember lining up my stuffed animals as a young girl to “teach” them whatever lesson I had planned. I would read them stories and show them how things worked. I also knew I always wanted to be a mom and had great plans for my future self respective to both of these chosen paths.
