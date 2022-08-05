Read on www.wisr680.com
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
Slippery Rock Cleaning Up After Last Week’s Flood
Slippery Rock took the brunt of last week’s storms, with some estimating around four to five inches of total rain in a short amount of time. It led the borough to issue a state of emergency declaration and now Mayor Jondavid Longo is asking residents to document any damage on their property. He says taking photos, videos, or preserving insurance quotes would be ways to document the damages.
