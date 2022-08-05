Read on www.wisr680.com
wisr680.com
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
wisr680.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
CBS News
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
wisr680.com
PennDOT to Continue with Summer Road Maintenance Work
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge repair on Sarver Road in Buffalo Township, as well as pipe replacement, which will be occurring on St. Wendelin’s Road in Summit Township and Ribold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be...
wisr680.com
Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
CBS News
Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg. A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home. Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Overnight fire damages New Kensington home
A fire broke out in a New Kensington home early Saturday morning. No one was home when the fire started after midnight at a house on Freeport Street, said homeowner Phillipene Orr. “The fire appears to have started on the stove top,” New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity
Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
Car gets stuck in the middle of the road on Slippery Rock University's campus
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heavy downpour on Friday caused a pond on Slippery Rock University's campus to overflow which resulted in flooding on Kiester Road. Then, the flooding caused a car to get stuck in the middle of the water on the road. The 20-year-old driver from Pittsburgh was visiting his girlfriend, a student at the university, said the water was up to his windows. "I left work and I came here and I was really freaking out when I saw how high the water was and I kept calling him but he was talking to the firefighters," the student said. "Then his sister called me, and my dad called me, and my mom called me, so, everyone was kind of freaking out." A firefighter was able to lower a life bucket to the driver, he was lifted into the bucket, and taken to safety. He was not hurt.
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
explore venango
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
wisr680.com
Slippery Rock Cleaning Up After Last Week’s Flood
Slippery Rock took the brunt of last week’s storms, with some estimating around four to five inches of total rain in a short amount of time. It led the borough to issue a state of emergency declaration and now Mayor Jondavid Longo is asking residents to document any damage on their property. He says taking photos, videos, or preserving insurance quotes would be ways to document the damages.
Family and friends remember man killed during garbage truck crash in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — Family and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil and remember 47-year-old Dana Rodericks, who died in a crash on Tuesday. Rodericks was killed when the Big’s Sanitation truck he was driving overturned and crashed into several houses in Wilmerding. Those close to Rodericks...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Every vehicle tells a story at The Stroll car cruise in Ligonier
There was a story behind every antique, classic and custom ride parked around the Ligonier Diamond on Friday evening for The Stroll, the annual oldies-themed car cruise. Ron Webberking of Irwin dreamed of owning a 1940 Ford Standard Coupe since his high school days of reading car magazines. “They were...
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
White Oak man charged after disturbance at Sewickley Township gas station where he worked
A White Oak man was jailed Friday after police said he threatened the owner of a Sewickley Township gas station and used his car to block the convenience store entrance, according to court papers. Police said Umamahesh Bharadwaj, 43,was supposed to be training a new employee. He is facing a...
wisr680.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
