Read on www.wbut.com
Related
wbut.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
wbut.com
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
wbut.com
Butler Native Continues to be Imprisoned in Russia
With international talks ongoing concerning a deal to return Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from imprisonment in Russia, many are also calling for a Western Pennsylvania man to be included. Butler native and former resident of Oakmont, Pennsylvania Marc Fogel was sentenced in June to spend the next 14...
wbut.com
PennDOT to Continue with Summer Road Maintenance Work
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge repair on Sarver Road in Buffalo Township, as well as pipe replacement, which will be occurring on St. Wendelin’s Road in Summit Township and Ribold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbut.com
Monthly Caregiver Support Group to Begin this Week
Those who care for loved ones with a physical problem or diminished reasoning skills are invited to attend an event in Cabot later this week. Concordia at Cabot is hosting a monthly Caregiver Support Group beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday. This gathering in the Lund Care Center Private Dining Room...
Comments / 0