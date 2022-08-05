One Piece Manga Sells 500 Million Copies, Setting Guinness World Record

Read on in.ign.com
Top Anime Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows young Tanjiro who picks up the mantle of demon slayer on his quest to avenge his family and cure his sister. Since its 2019 U.S. premiere of season one, both the television series and movie gained ground among international anime fans, and Demon Slayer is now a wildly popular show in the mainstream.
How the Chaos of Making Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water Almost Killed an Anime Studio
Gainax was in no position to handle something like Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water. The studio’s first major success, Nadia is credited with propelling Gainax from a company whose audience consisted of mainly hardcore otakus into one recognized by the Japanese mainstream. It also provided the industry with one of its first icons of the 1990s: the mysterious and emotionally complex title character who was, a rarity in anime, a young woman of color. For any other studio, a series like Nadia would have been the beginning of an upward trajectory, but instead Nadia would mark the beginning of what would become the most disastrous years in the early history of Gainax. A time plagued by corporate power struggles, tremendous debt, the psychological breakdown of its director, and even the idea that Gainax should leave the anime industry altogether.
The Sandman: What to Read After Watching the Netflix Series
At long last, DC’s seminal fantasy series The Sandman has received a live-action adaptation, and it’s a very good one. There’s just one problem - Season 1 only covers a small portion of the comic book series, and Netflix has yet to reveal whether The Sandman is getting a second season.
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit
Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
PixelJunk Scrappers Drops Apple Arcade Exclusivity, Deluxe PC Version on the Way
PixelJunk Scrappers – previously an Apple Arcade exclusive – is now coming to PC as a Deluxe edition. We've got some exclusive gameplay to show you. Part of Q-Games' ever-changing PixelJunk series, Scrappersis a 2D brawler mixed with a party game that sees teams of players cleaning up the streets of Junktown, and fighting off rival crews of garbage collecting robots.
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Has Taken A Gold Ring-Worthy Step Forward
Video game movies haven’t had the greatest track record in Hollywood, but among the successes in recent years within this field have been the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog managed to become the highest-grossing movie domestically before theaters started shutting down, an honor it held until Sonic the Hedgehog 2 surpassed its predecessor earlier this year. While we’ve known for months now that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on the way, the threequel has taken a major step forward that’s worthy of a gold ring: scoring a release date.
James Bond Movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Recreated in GoldenEye 007 Mod
The Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 has received a mod that turns the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved into a video game. Fans are recreating the entire British spy film featuring the third James Bond Roger Moore into a video game experience. YouTuber Graslu00 posted a video...
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
Joy-Con Support is Finally Coming to Steam
Valve has finally added Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support to Steam through its Client Beta program. As reported by PCGamer, the Steam Client Beta was re-released and updated on August 5, allowing for official support of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. They can be used individually as a mini-gamepad or combined into pairs.
Splatoon 3 Is Getting Its Own Nintendo Direct This Week
Splatoon 3 will be getting a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation this Wednesday, August 10. The broadcast will be roughly 30 minutes long, and begins at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern / 2pm UK / 11pm AEST. Nintendo hasn't hinted at what will be inside, but you can guess at a healthy swathe of new gameplay, as well as new information about the game's Campaign, PvP and PvE modes.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary Funko Pops Are Up for Preorder
Hate to break it to you, but it's been nearly 20 years since the second film in the Wizarding World franchise hit theaters. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets landed on the big screen in November 2002. To celebrate the anniversary, Funko is releasing a new set of pops and deluxe pops based on the characters and costumes seen in the film. They're out in December but you can preorder them now.
Netflix Is Getting Less Than One Percent of Its Subscribers to Play Its Games
Netflix has been working on its video game initiative for a while now, but it seems Netflix subscribers aren't catching on. Acording to a new report from CNBC, 1.7 million Netflix subscribers are interacting with the service's games on a daily basis, which is less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers.
EVO 2022: Bandai Namco Teases Next Tekken Game
Bandai Namco has shared just a glimpse of an upcoming Tekken project. On stage at EVO 2022, after the Tekken 7 Grand Finals, Bandai Namco shared a trailer for its next Tekken 7 update. At the conclusion of a trailer, they showed the iconic Tekken cutscene of Kazuya Mishima throwing his father, Heihachi Mishima off a cliff.
Pac-Man is Getting a Live-Action Movie From Sonic the Hedgehog's Producer
Classic video game Pac-Man is getting a live-action movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the retro arcade classic is heading to the big screen with a live-action adaptation. Although video game movies don’t have the best reputation, this one is coming with quite a pedigree – produced by original game...
Street Fighter 6 Trailer Showcases Gameplay for Kimberly and Juri
Street Fighter 6 is the upcoming instalment for this iconic arcade fighter franchise. Players went crazy when they saw the first reveal trailer at the PlayStation State of Play event. Then they were furnished with even more information when Capcom released a gameplay trailer featuring Guille and their new paint themed combat at the Summer Game Fest 2022. Now, two more characters for the game with their gameplay have been released, sadistic Juri will be making a comeback along with a brand new ninja, Kimberly.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-1-22)
00:00 - Outer Wilds - Official Upgrade Announcement Trailer | Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022. 00:37 - Disney Dreamlight Valley - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 03:57 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Official Launch Trailer. 06:08 - Brawlhalla x Assassin's Creed: Crossover - Official Launch Trailer. 07:42 - Sphere: Flying Cities -...
Top Gun: Maverick Overtakes Titanic at the US Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick has overtaken Titanic to become the seventh highest-grossing movie ever at the US box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales. According to Box Office Mojo's latest statistics, the Tom Cruise-led sequel has surpassed James Cameron's Titanic by more than $3 million to become the seventh biggest film of all time at the US box office. It is now positioned behind Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which currently ranks as the sixth highest grossing release in the US with $678 million.
