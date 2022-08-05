Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses

Read on mix941kmxj.com
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
Amarillo asking for portions of Civic Center lawsuit to be resolved
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the legal proceedings continue in Potter County surrounding the city of Amarillo’s funding mechanism to pay for improvements and renovations to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, the city is requesting that portions of the litigation that they believe “can be decided now as a matter of law,” be decided sooner […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Have A Coke, and A Smile
Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
Exciting News! Stolen Dog Found in Borger is Back Home in Houston
Earlier we told you about a dog found in Borger by animal control. The dog's name was Sheba. Sheba was stolen from a family in Houston almost 5 years ago. Sheba got to go home this weekend. She got a front seat ride to the airport from Borger Animal Control.
‘Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament, School supply drive’ on Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from BHE Ent. announced the “4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School supply drive”. The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 7 at El Alamo Park. According to a BHE Ent. flyer, the community is welcome to attend. Kids have a […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Clarendon, TX USA
Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System ranked as high performing hospital
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. The release stated that […]
KFDA
Missing German Shepherd reunites with family after almost 5 years
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sheba, the long-lost German Shepherd reunited with her family today after nearly 5 years. Sheba was stolen back in 2018 in the Baytown area, on Monday she was found in Borger about 600 miles away from home. She left from the Hutchinson County Airport this morning...
Community organizers to host ‘I Heart Canyon’ at Conner Park
Update: This story has been corrected to clarify the organizers and hosts of the event. CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Community organizations and local churches will join to host the “I Heart Canyon” event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Conner Park, according to published information. As noted on a Canyon ISD […]
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood
I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
Is There A Mormon Temple In Amarillo? No, But There’s Options.
The question came up recently in a conversation of whether or not there's a Mormon temple in Amarillo. After doing some digging, we had a couple of answers. No, there's no temple. But if you're looking for a place to worship as part of the Latter Day Saints, there's still options.
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
