Have You Ever Noticed What’s Under The Awning At Walk-On’s In Lake Charles?

Read on cajunradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
KPLC TV
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect congestion on I-10 East at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
This Week’s Rain Outlook for East Texas – We’re in the Blue!
In late April, the abnormally hot and dry conditions started in East Texas, and for the most part, they haven't let up since. Over the course of the past several months, our yards have gotten crunchy, much of the vegetation has gone brown, and all of Deep East Texas (with the exception of Newton County) is under a burn ban.
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show to empower young girls was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening. The Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show had categories for athletic wear, casual wear, dressy, and formal wear. “So this is the Be Who...
Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
Lake Charles American Press
Localized flooding possible this weekend
An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
KPLC TV
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
New Sign Goes up at Capital One Building: “REBUILD”
Here's where I peacock a little and say "I told you so" to so many people. Many months after Hurricane Laura, I started following the saga that is the Capital One building. Lord, the rumors were thick about its fate. Most of them were dooming it from the start saying it was structurally unsound and that it was being torn down according to someone's uncle's friend's cousin.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
Red Barn Music Presents Song Slingers at Wayne’s Tonight
Red Barn music is bringing in some of the best country songwriters and singers in the area for one night of amazing music. It's part of a series that showcases talented musicians and writers across the state of Louisiana and Texas to get together and perform. You can be a part of it tonight as they get together for an amazing evening at Wayne's in Sulphur.
LEAP 2022 Scores – Southwest Louisiana School Report Card
The 2021-22 LEAP test scores have finally been announced! This week the Louisiana Department of Education, brought some good news along with details on how schools in SWLA performed. The Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) is the standardized test that students across the state, 3rd-8th grad, take at the end of each school. It has five achievement levels: unsatisfactory, approaching basic, mastery, and proficient. The mastery or proficiency score indicates the student is prepared to go on to the next grade level.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0