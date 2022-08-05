Analysis-Why the Banks Financing Musk's Twitter Deal Are Unlikely to Be Able to Help Him Walk Away

Read on www.usnews.com
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee Steps Down in Abrupt Early Departure
(Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc Chief Executive Kewsong Lee has abruptly stepped down months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract, raising questions about succession plans at the private equity firm. Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle said it mutually agreed with Lee not to renew his contract, which was due to expire...
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Take-Two Forecasts Weak Annual Sales as Lack of Major Titles Hits Gaming Industry
(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive Software Inc on Monday became the latest videogame publisher to forecast weak annual sales, providing further evidence that absence of major releases and easing COVID-19 curbs have reined in the industry's growth. Shares of the New York-based company dropped nearly 7% in extended trading. The "Grand Theft...
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
