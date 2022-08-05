Have You Ever Noticed What’s Under The Awning At Walk-On’s In Lake Charles?

Read on gator995.com
Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
Market Basket On Nelson Road In Lake Charles Reopening This Week
Good news boys and girls. For the second time this year, the Market Basket on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will reopen this week. The Nelson Road Market Basket was shut down for over a year and a half after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage to the store back in August of 2020. After a lot of hard work and remodeling the entire store, they finally got to reopen the store in March of this year.
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect congestion on I-10 East at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7
Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder
From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show to empower young girls was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening. The Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show had categories for athletic wear, casual wear, dressy, and formal wear. “So this is the Be Who...
Eunice, LA USA
I found my heart as my mom was getting gas. I just went through a horrible breakup and nobody knows how I’m making it through as strong as I am. Little things like this is how🤍
Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Localized flooding possible this weekend
An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
Construction Is Underway To Restore The Capital One Tower Downtown Lake Charles
Today I stopped by Wendy's to get a breakfast biscuit and to my surprise, I saw workers at the old Capital One Tower at 1 Lakeshore Drive. I asked the drive-thru worker if he saw, what I saw and we both started to laugh. He was just as happy as I was to see that the iconic Lake Charles building was going to get fixed up. Since Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020, the tower has not only been a hot mess but a reminder of the devastation that the hurricane did to the entire city. This time last year, there wasn't much hope that we would ever see the building get fixed.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
