Bills: 70,000 tickets distributed for Friday's 'Red & Blue' practice

The Buffalo Bills have handed out a ton of tickets for their annual “Red & Blue” training camp practice at Highmark Stadium.

This year’s is slated for Friday with gates opening at 3 p.m. The team announced last week that tickets were all sold out.

The Bills followed that up with some ridiculous news on Thursday.

According to the team via the Buffalo News, somewhere around 70,000 tickets were given to fans:

Considering the tickets were free, it’s unlikely all of those tickets will be used.

But that many being given out for a practice? Now that’s some fan base Buffalo has.