ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills: 70,000 tickets distributed for Friday's 'Red & Blue' practice

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JY5y_0h5tytdy00

The Buffalo Bills have handed out a ton of tickets for their annual “Red & Blue” training camp practice at Highmark Stadium.

This year’s is slated for Friday with gates opening at 3 p.m. The team announced last week that tickets were all sold out.

The Bills followed that up with some ridiculous news on Thursday.

According to the team via the Buffalo News, somewhere around 70,000 tickets were given to fans:

Considering the tickets were free, it’s unlikely all of those tickets will be used.

But that many being given out for a practice? Now that’s some fan base Buffalo has.

Comments / 3

FosterKidsMatter325
3d ago

I went several years ago and I was in the 1st row. I got to take pics with most of the players…it was so much fun!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice

Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Gates, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Sabres front office makes visit to Bills training camp

The Bills and Sabres have been tied at the hip. That’s what happens when the Buffalo area professional sports teams are both owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. Regardless, it’s always a welcome sight to see some unity between the two clubs. That was on full display over the weekend as members of the Sabres front office were visiting the NFL team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Red Blue#The Buffalo Bills#The Buffalo News#Red Blue Practice
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Day 12 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 12 of camp:. Right tackle Spencer Brown finally took a big step forward at training camp. He revealed earlier in camp that he had offseason back surgery. That issue has kept him limited at practices and workouts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Who's in, and how to watch

At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have its annual ceremony celebrating a new class of enshrines. ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Buffalo Bills Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we will be taking a look at the Buffalo Bills. If you're a bit curious about who the Bills' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here is everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Bills roster.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Waiting on look, feel of new Bills stadium

The Bills stadium deal is continuing to come together. Currently in the process, renderings are being drawn for the design of the stadium as well as continued efforts in solidifying long term agreements with New York State and Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar

A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy