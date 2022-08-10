Best headlamps 2022: best lights for stargazing and general lowlight scenes

Here's our round up of all the best headlamps as we shine a light on the very best models you can get on the market this year. We've included a best headlamp for different purposes, so no matter what you're intending to use yours for, or your budget, there's something for everyone.

The best headlamps on the market are a vital tool for anyone who wants to dabble in astrophotography or stargazing. Those activities can require multitasking and fiddling around with various parts in the dark and a headlamp will give you visibility and keep your hands free. If you are on this page because of your interests in night sky viewing, then you should also check out our guides for the best telescopes , best binoculars and best cameras for astrophotography .

If you are in need of one of the best headlamps to help with your stargazing, now is the time to get one as the Perseid meteor shower is due to peak on August 12. Viewers will be able to see the shower with the naked eye, weather permitting, and wont necessarily need specialist equipment, unless they want to photograph the event.

There is variation when it comes to the best headlamps - they aren't all the same. Some feature long-reaching, super bright beams, some feature extra straps for support and some feature a red light as well as a white one, which helps with your night vision. These different features help in different scenarios, for example you'll need the extra straps if you running or climbing. The red light is also interesting as the rods in our eyes are responsible for our ability to see in the dark, but they don't detect color. It takes ages for us to adapt to seeing in the dark but even a millisecond of white light can stimulate the rods and ruin your night vision, so the red light allows you to see but doesn't effect your ability to see in the dark once you turn it off.

Headlamps can also be waterproof to different levels and have different styles of buttons and straps, which suit different preferences. Below, we've selected all the best headlamps on the market so no matter what you're intended use is, you're sure to find something to suit you.

Best budget headlamp

(Image credit: Amazon)

Vont Spark LED Headlamp

An excellent value two pack makes this a very tempting purchase

LED Color: Red and White | Brigntness (Lumens): 200 | Runtime: Lowest 3hrs, highest 90hrs | Weight: 51g | Waterproof rating: IPX5 | Battery Type: 3 x AAA

One touch turn off Very affordable Not rechargeable

For a very easy-on-the-wallet headlamp, this is a versatile and good quality headlamp, what's more, it comes with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind. It is a two-pack and comes with a set of batteries which makes it even better value. The Vont Spark has seven different lighting settings, activated by cycling through them. The red light is activated by holding the button down for three seconds, and again, cycling between low, strobe or SOS mode. Once the selection has been made and left on for an extended period, the headlamp will allow the user to turn it off with one touch, meaning you don't have to cycle through all of the modes just to turn it off.

This headlamp has a comfortable headband and a 45-degree tilt so you can pivot the angle of the light beam to suit your preference. However, you will need 3 AAA batteries to power the headlamp, although they do last for a good amount of time. It's also waterproof, which is a huge plus, rated to IPX5, meaning it's protected against low-pressure streams from any angle - which includes rain.

Best for nature spotting

(Image credit: Amazon)

Zebralight H502pr Photo Red AA Flood Headlamp

This red specific headlamp removes the risk of ruining your night vision

LED Color: Red | Brigntness (Lumens): 100 | Runtime: Lowest 1.8 months, highest 0.9hrs | Weight: 78g | Waterproof rating: IPX7 | Battery Type: 1 x AA

Dedicated red lamp Hand held or headlamp Pretty Expensive Not rechargeable

This is a dedicated night-vision preservation headlamp for activities and so is ideal for helping you navigate your astrophotography kit and finding your way to the perfect astronomy spot. As the light is almost invisible to wildlife it is perfect for watching or handling (e.g for research purposes) nocturnal animals. It also acts as an ideal reading headlamp. It can be used handheld or worn on the included headband.

This is a brilliant headlamp for those want to see their local surroundings in the dark as there isn't a white light option, only red. By that we mean the bulb is a true red light and not a white light with a red or pink cover. This means your night vision isn't ruined and although the light shines at full brightness by default, the low output is 100 lumens which isn't too bright itself.

It only requires 1 x AA battery which can be of the rechargeable variety. It has optical grade, toughened glass, and a durable anodized finish so should last for years without corroding. It is waterproof to IPX7 meaning it could be underwater for 30 minutes at a depth of up to one meter.

Best for reliability

(Image credit: Amazon)

Petzl Actik Core 450

We love this headlamp thanks to its hybrid battery approach, a trusted brand, and clever memory function.

LED Color: Red | Brigntness (Lumens): 450 | Runtime: Lowest 130hrs, highest 2hrs | Weight: 75g | Waterproof rating: IPX4 | Battery Type: CORE rechargeable battery/ 3 x AAA

Trusted and respected brand Very light and comfortable Rechargeable battery Low level of waterproofing

In the world of headlamps, Petzl is a known and trusted brand for quality and reliability, and you get exactly that with this headlamp. The manufacturer has been evolving their headlamps for over 40 years and you get a five-year lamp and a two-year (or 300 charging cycle) battery guarantee.

The headlamp has a rechargeable battery but can also take three regular AAA batteries. That is a handy feature, especially if you've forgotten to recharge before use. We like that we can plug the charger straight into the battery, without having to remove it from the case/strap. Less likelihood of losing something. The only downside is, you can't use the torch while charging, but that's a little detail and we are being super picky.

It has an incredibly bright white beam to help you get to your location if out in the field, but if you long-press the single button, you'll get to the red light. The button is ergonomic and responsive, so it can easily be operated with gloves on those cold nights. The torch will 'remember' the last setting you used too so you shouldn't need to worry about it turning on white when you want it red, providing red is the last setting you left it on.

Note this is the same lamp as the TACTIKKA Headlamp , but that model is often found in more specialized fishing/hunting/military stores.

Best for battery life

(Image credit: Amazon)

Nitecore HC65 V2 Headlamp

The brightest headlamp on our list, and one of the most durable.

LED Color: Red and White | Brigntness (Lumens): 1750 | Runtime: Lowest 28hrs, highest 3hrs | Weight: 65.5g | Waterproof rating: IP68 | Battery Type: 3599mAh Li-on

Great battery life Hardy and reliable On the expensive side Overkill if you're only using it to preserve night vision

The brightest light on our list sits at 1750 lumens and gives you a 165m beam. It has been designed to preserve battery life and runs for 28 hours on a single charge on its lowest setting (50 lumens) as opposed to the predecessor HC65 , which ran for 16 hours on a single charge. It has five brightness levels and three light sources.

It uses a USB C port for charging, which is now more common than the Micro USB found on other models, and it also charges quicker. You can remove the battery, so you have the option of taking multiple charged batteries and swapping them if you need to.

It's at the more expensive end of this list but having full metal housing, a waterproof rating of IP68 (submersible) and impact-resistant qualities, it will last for years. What's more, it's ideal for those clumsier astronomers among us or those who partake in more extreme activities alongside astronomy and astrophotography.

Best for versatility

(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Diamond Storm 400

Hardy and feature packed, including a handy battery life indicator, never get left in the dark.

LED Color: Red, Green or Blue | Brigntness (Lumens): 400 | Runtime: Lowest 200hrs, highest 35hrs, | Weight: 120g | Waterproof rating: IP67 | Battery Type: 4 x AAA

Handy battery life indicator Fully protected from dirt and dust Not rechargeable Heavy compared with comparable models

The Storm 400 from Black Diamond is a versatile headlamp that uses PowerTap technology to allow the user to switch between max brightness and the dimmed setting with one movement. This sounds like it would be detrimental as you don't want to tap it and dazzle everyone around you accidentally, but in reality, the PowerTap feature requires around a second's worth of contact between your finger and the surface, so it shouldn't cause you any trouble. It also has a memory feature, so it will turn back on at the brightness level you left it.

The Storm 400 is IP67 rated, making it completely protected from dirt and dust ingress and is waterproof to a depth of one meter (in 30-minute test conditions). Ideal if you're a part-time hiker, caver, climber, or such. The three dimmable LEDs add versatility. The green light can make reading more straightforward, and this might be helpful if you have to read an instruction manual or a map to get to your location.

It takes a whopping 4 x AAA batteries, so we'd recommend getting yourself a charger and some rechargeable batteries to keep long-term costs down. It has a useful battery life indicator (green 100%-50%, yellow 50%-25% and red 25%- 0%) so you don't get caught out.

Best for comfort

(Image credit: Amazon)

Biolite HeadLamp 330

Designed with comfort in mind to provide enjoyable hands-free astro.

LED Color: Red & White | Brigntness (Lumens): 330 | Runtime: Lowest 50hrs, highest 3.5hrs | Weight: 69g | Waterproof rating: IPX4 | Battery Type: Rechargeable 900 mAh

Light and compact Lock button to prevent accidentally powering on Low waterproof rating

This headlamp is so tiny you'll soon forget you have it on. It fits flat to the forehead and is a 'no bounce' design, which is predominately handy for runners but also means it won't be in the way of you peering into a scope or viewfinder.

Its fabric is made from an absorbent wicking to keep your forehead comfortable and dry; again this is a design that is most intended for runners but will make extended use more comfortable for anyone.

The reflective strip on the headband will make you more visible to others and will also make it easier to find in the dark. The front bezel of the headlamp articulates to adjust the light to your desired angle.

It is rechargeable via Micro-USB, which we love, and also has a battery indicator to show how much power remains, so you don't get caught out and find yourself left in the dark. You can charge it while using it, which is a bonus, especially if you're retiring back to your dark tent, as you can continue using it while you charge it with a power bank. The lock button is a great feature of this headlamp too; you can use it to stop the headlamp from being accidentally turned on while in the battery, thus preserving battery life.

Best for customization

(Image credit: Amazon)

Knog Bilby Headlamp

Fully waterproof, rechargeable batteries, comfortable, customizable — the whole package.

LED Color: White and red | Brigntness (Lumens): 400 | Runtime: Lowest 105hrs, highest 5 hrs | Weight: 90g | Waterproof rating: IP67 | Battery Type: 880 mAh

Fully water and dust proof Customizable modes inc startup color Overkill if only using for sky watching purposes

Knog is known for its best-in-class bike lights, but this is coined as the world's most powerful silicone headlamp. Like the Black Diamond Storm 400, the Knog Bilby 400 has an IP67 rating, so it is dustproof and waterproof up to one meter. On full power, it runs for an impressive 5 hours or 105 hours on the lowest setting.

It is the only silicone headlamp on this list and is made from medical-grade silicone to provide comfort and won't absorb sweat or odors. You can adjust it from 11.8 to 26 inches. To recharge the lamp, remove it from the headband to expose the male USB and plug it into a plug or battery pack.

The headlamp features two elliptical beams for mid and wide beam coverage and a red light for astro or reading downlights to preserve your night vision. Within each mode there are four brightness settings, on the brightest, the range is a whopping 100 meters.

A unique feature of this headlamp is the 'Modemaker app,' which allows users to add two more modes to the headlamp and customize its operating order. The app is beneficial for astronomers to ensure the red light comes on first to prevent accidental night vision suppression by turning on the white light LED and cycling through to red.

If you find you need an extra burst of light for any reason, switch on the 'boost mode' for maximum output from two LEDs for ten minutes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

WindFire Headlamp

Red light specific with handy USB charging and a 12 month warranty

LED Color: Red | Brigntness (Lumens): 600 | Runtime: 20hrs | Weight: 90g | Waterproof rating: IPX5 | Battery Type: 2 x rechargeable 18650

USB rechargeable No risk of suppressing night vision Lacks versatility

Here we have another red light exclusive headlamp, and despite some of the questionable grammar on Amazon, this is just poor translation, and this headtorch shouldn't be overlooked.

Unlike some of the other models where you have to remove the batteries to charge them, the WindFire has a slot for USB charging, meaning you can change it from a power bank, car or mains before your trip.

It has a generous 90-degree pivoting mount which helps you see the ground right in front of you; no one wants to trip when carrying expensive astrophotography equipment. The beam is zoomable, so you can adjust it as necessary for close-up work or finding your way back to your vehicle. WindFire offers a 30-day full refund and a 12-month warranty for extra assurance.

Summary

Any of these headlamps can be used as an excellent skywatching or astrophotography companion, thanks to each of them having crucial red lights and dimmable modes. The other features and specifications come down to personal preference and budget, although our chosen models aren't miles apart in these respects. Personally, we'd insist on rechargeable batteries, as both are environmentally and economically better options.

Comfort is also key, and having tried on numerous headlamps in different conditions, we'd recommend having a material that is absorbent and breathable wicking, wipe clean or hand washable, as all of the above are, and a headband that is fully adjustable in size.

