ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Monte, MO

Funeral Announcements for August 5, 2022

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 8, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers were dispatched to the Casey's store, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a forgery. A customer was attempting to pass a forged $50 bill. Officers spoke with the caller over the phone and later went to the business. Officers watched video footage and collected the forged bill.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8

A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Rea, MO
City
Bernie, MO
Sedalia, MO
Obituaries
City
Cole Camp, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Carrollton, MO
City
Green Ridge, MO
City
La Monte, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Man Injured In Saline County Rollover

A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Robert P. King of Marshall was on Park Road at Forest Avenue southbound in a 2021 Toyota when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash

A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Hill Cemetery#Mount Washington#Liberty Park#Ann Taylor#United Methodist Church#Fox Funeral Home#Heckart Funeral Home#Parkview Christian Church#Lincoln#Ozark Tabernacle Church
lakeexpo.com

Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)

Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
Columbia Missourian

Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization

ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair

A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Weekend Report (8/8)

Motorist assist 100 block N 13 HBO, contacted for an assault report information taken, Attempted public service for child custody. Attempted follow up for stealing investigation, Attempted follow up on a noise complaint, Follow up on an identity theft investigation information taken/given, Follow up on a domestic assault report information taken, Attempted civil process.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
lakeexpo.com

918 Tuscany Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

The UNICORN! This is the package you have been searching for. TOP FLOOR, rare, WEDGE unit at award winning Tuscany Condominiums. This non rental complex is beautiful, you are quick to see pride in ownership as many full time owners reside here. At the mouth of the Niagnua Arm at the 31 MM you are in the perfect boating location and only minutes from the Camdenton square. This upgraded condo lives like a home with huge vaulted ceilings, three suites plus huge laundry room and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors and amazing master bath! The decks have all recently been redone and this all tile, stucco lakeside deck is MASSIVE! Tons of outdoor space to enjoy lake living. Two boat slips and a 16,000lb boat hoist are included as well as the well appointed furnishings and electronics. Personal garage near the condo is available for additional $$. Clubhouse and heated lakeside pool are accessed as well as the condo and docks with no steps using either of the two elevators.
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy