Funeral Announcements for August 5, 2022

Sedalia Police Reports For August 8, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Tuesday night, Officers were dispatched to the Casey's store, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a forgery. A customer was attempting to pass a forged $50 bill. Officers spoke with the caller over the phone and later went to the business. Officers watched video footage and collected the forged bill.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure
Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
Get the Red Out 2022 Planned for September 8
A free family-fun event that annually brings thousands of people to the University of Central Missouri campus, UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the 2022 Get the Red Out street fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Situated on Holden Street, between South and Clark...
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
Marshall Man Injured In Saline County Rollover
A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Robert P. King of Marshall was on Park Road at Forest Avenue southbound in a 2021 Toyota when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on the driver's side.
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
lakeexpo.com
Brian Douglas Byrd (November 18, 1971 - July 11, 2022)
Brian Douglas Byrd, age 50, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Brian was born at St. Mary’s Health Center in Jefferson City, Missouri to James Don Byrd and Shirley Ann Byrd on November 18, 1971. He attended Jefferson City High School and graduated in 1990. He graduated college at Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and obtained his law degree at the University of Missouri School of Law in May 1999. He practiced law at his law firm in Lake Ozark.
Columbia Missourian
Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization
ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
How You Can Help Feed Pets of the Homeless In Sedalia
The Pettis County Community Partnership is helping Feeding Pets of the Homeless celebrate their 13th Annual Give a Dog a Bone week by collecting donations at their office between 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT all this week. Today is the first day I've heard of Feeding Pets of the...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Weekend Report (8/8)
Motorist assist 100 block N 13 HBO, contacted for an assault report information taken, Attempted public service for child custody. Attempted follow up for stealing investigation, Attempted follow up on a noise complaint, Follow up on an identity theft investigation information taken/given, Follow up on a domestic assault report information taken, Attempted civil process.
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
An Iconic Restaurant Near Cole Camp IS Closing For Good This Fall
An iconic buffet restaurant voted Missouri's Best Buffet two years in a row by Missouri Magazine will open for the last time on October 1, 2022, according to a post on the buffet's Facebook Page. Charley's Buffet in Lincoln near Cole Camp will serve its last buffet on Saturday, October...
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Body believed to be missing man found at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area
Searchers have found a body believed to be a missing man in Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation area north of Columbia. The post Body believed to be missing man found at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall
On Sunday at 9:11 a.m., a Boone County Sheriff's deputy arrested a suspect that allegedly burglarized the Midway Antique Mall Sunday morning. The post Man charged after allegedly burglarizing Midway Antique Mall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
918 Tuscany Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
The UNICORN! This is the package you have been searching for. TOP FLOOR, rare, WEDGE unit at award winning Tuscany Condominiums. This non rental complex is beautiful, you are quick to see pride in ownership as many full time owners reside here. At the mouth of the Niagnua Arm at the 31 MM you are in the perfect boating location and only minutes from the Camdenton square. This upgraded condo lives like a home with huge vaulted ceilings, three suites plus huge laundry room and walk in pantry. Hardwood floors and amazing master bath! The decks have all recently been redone and this all tile, stucco lakeside deck is MASSIVE! Tons of outdoor space to enjoy lake living. Two boat slips and a 16,000lb boat hoist are included as well as the well appointed furnishings and electronics. Personal garage near the condo is available for additional $$. Clubhouse and heated lakeside pool are accessed as well as the condo and docks with no steps using either of the two elevators.
