Flash Floods Kill 550 in Pakistan in Heaviest Rains in Decades

Balochistan: Drone footage shows scale of flood devastation in Pakistan
A series of flash floods has left a trail of destruction in one of the most vulnerable and impoverished areas of Pakistan, ruining human lives and property.Drone footage from the southwestern province of Balochistan shows just some of the thousands of houses destroyed as people scramble to save what is left. Torrential rains and flash floods in the last few weeks have killed at least 136 people and displaced thousands.Dozens of people are missing, while thousands have been forced to live in the open under extreme heat, raising concerns that the death toll may further climb.Some of the heavily...
Lightning strike on oil storage tank in Cuba causes massive fire
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge fire.
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
7 magnitude earthquake kills at least four and leaves dozens injured in Philippines: Witnesses say 'the ground shook like being on a swing'
A massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake has killed at least four people and left dozens injured in the Philippines on Wednesday. The tremor set off small landslides and damaged buildings, prompting terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital Manila to rush outdoors. The magnitude 7 quake was centred in the...
Despite rising tensions, US and Chinese troops worked together to put out a garbage dump fire, a top US general says
US and Chinese bases in Djibouti are just a few miles apart, and despite broader tensions, "we're coexisting down there," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse
2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident
A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
7.0-magnitude earthquake kills five, injures 130 in northern Philippines
At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON
The eruption of war between China and Taiwan would be a global catastrophe on a scale far greater than the Ukraine crisis. Yet again Chinese military jets invaded Taiwanese airspace this week, this time following American politician Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the sovereign island off the Communist mainland.
It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World
Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
Iranian mother faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot during fuel price demonstration
A grieving Iranian mother now faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son who was shot in the heart by security forces during a demonstration over the rising price of fuel in 2019. Mahboubeh Ramezani, the mother of 18-year-old Pejman Gholipour who was...
Fleet of nuclear submarines will be sent by Britain to Australia as a warning to China
Britain is to send a fleet of nuclear submarines to the Pacific in a decisive move to thwart Chinese aggression in the region. The dramatic decision could see UK subs based in Australia until 2040, operating within striking distance of China. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed...
IFLScience
China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report
India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
