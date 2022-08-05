Read on www.riverfronttimes.com
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
Mother, daughter lead historic Southwest Airlines flight to St. Louis
A historic Southwest Airlines flight recently landed in St. Louis. In July, Holly Petitt and Keely Petitt became the first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo to lead a Southwest Airlines flight.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
A Battle Over Bean Plant Bragging Rights
LuLu Dunsford, the “Bean Queen” of the Webster Groves Castor Bean Society, calls her unruly plant group to order every Wednesday morning at The Annex, 8122 Big Bend Blvd., in Old Orchard. “I try to gavel them to order, but I don’t get much respect,” admitted Dunsford. “Castor...
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley
ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
St. Louis officials uncover original Anheuser-Busch bottle labels from 1800s
The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds office has found some old Anheuser-Busch labels in an old archive book, giving a glimpse into the history of the St. Louis beer empire.
Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames
A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area
Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
Hero St. Louis Mailman Saved 5-Year Old Boy & Dog from Flooding
Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry mail bags and deliver letters. That is true for one St. Louis mailman who was on his route and saw a 5-year-old boy and his dog in distress from flooding. He sprang into action and saved them both. The man's name is Darren...
Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Brunch is a safe space. You wake up, maybe a little hungover, you don't want to mess with the stove to fry up an egg or some bacon, and maybe you actually want a sandwich, instead. That's fine. St. Louis breakfast and brunch spots have you covered. We've rounded up...
On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Roses concert at Riverport the month before. A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert...
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 5 to August 7
Body positivity, French films and a fundraiser against abortion bans all take place this weekend. Sprinkled throughout the metro area, each event will offer something different. Pick your weekend plans, but don't leave out your weekday ones, either:. Friday 08/05. Body Positive Party. A group dedicated to the empowerment of...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
