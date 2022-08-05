ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
timesnewspapers.com

A Battle Over Bean Plant Bragging Rights

LuLu Dunsford, the “Bean Queen” of the Webster Groves Castor Bean Society, calls her unruly plant group to order every Wednesday morning at The Annex, 8122 Big Bend Blvd., in Old Orchard. “I try to gavel them to order, but I don’t get much respect,” admitted Dunsford. “Castor...
FOX 2

KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley

ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames

A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
FOX 2

Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Brunch is a safe space. You wake up, maybe a little hungover, you don't want to mess with the stove to fry up an egg or some bacon, and maybe you actually want a sandwich, instead. That's fine. St. Louis breakfast and brunch spots have you covered. We've rounded up...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, August 5 to August 7

Body positivity, French films and a fundraiser against abortion bans all take place this weekend. Sprinkled throughout the metro area, each event will offer something different. Pick your weekend plans, but don't leave out your weekday ones, either:. Friday 08/05. Body Positive Party. A group dedicated to the empowerment of...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
