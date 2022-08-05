ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Baltimore County and Baltimore City under Flash Flood Warning

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

Derek Beasley has your Friday evening forecast 02:44

BALTIMORE -- Strong storms Thursday battered central Maryland, felling trees and cutting power to some. We could see similar severe weather Friday night.

A wide swath of central Maryland is under a flood watch until 11 p.m.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Harford, and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City are under watch alerts, the National Weather Service said.

There's a Flash Flood Warning for Caroline, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 11:30 p.m.

Additionally, Baltimore County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, St. Mary's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. And Prince George's County is under an Areal Flood Warning until 8 p.m.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, and St. Mary's Counties until 11:00 p.m.

Localized heavy rainfall in those areas could cause rapid rises in creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Unlike Thursday, we won't be seeing the same kind of intense heat and humidity earlier in the day, but it will be partly sunny with a high near 92.

Even more afternoon rain is expected Saturday and Sunday.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

