Town of Jackson maintenance shop funding is short by millions
The Jackson Town Council is set to meet tonight when they will consider the contract to construct the community’s Core Services Vehicle Maintenance Facility. The project, which would be located on the START Bus property on Karns Meadow Drive, is the latest local government capital project to face increased costs of construction.
Teton County leaders to get coach
Teton County government leaders are going to get coached. The Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to hire an executive coaching firm to ensure that county leaders will be knowledgeable and competent. The program will be implemented on an as-needed basis by a company called ViDL Solutions for 200...
Jackson Police to auction bikes
The Jackson Police Department will hold a silent public auction of bicycles on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Town of Jackson Shop located at 450 West Snow King Avenue. A full list of bicycles can be viewed at the front desk of the...
Elk Refuge to raise fees
The National Elk Refuge is raising for commercial special use permits issued on the refuge. The proposed fee change affects any person or business that charges guiding on the refuge including guided tours, guided workshops such as art or photography, and guided fishing. The special use permit fees will be...
Idaho State Journal
Introducing a Teton classic to young hikers
It can be a lot of fun taking people, especially youngsters, on an old classic trail hike for the first time. As we neared the mouth of the South Darby Canyon Wind Cave last week, some of the boys from a summer youth camp I was hiking with were apprehensive. Some of the footing was a bit challenging and a few places were slippery.
One22 getting kids ready for school in Teton County
With back-to-school season nearly upon us, One22 Resource Center is collecting supplies to help local students return to school ready to learn. Now through August 22, residents can help students with their school supplies by dropping off items in the community. Metal drop-off bins are located at the entrances to the Teton County Library, Center for the Arts, the Presbyterian Church, and One22 Resource Center on St. John’s Episcopal Church campus.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Missing local man found dead in Teton County
TETONIA — Tetonia resident Mitch Smaellie remains missing Friday afternoon as the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue and a host of family and friends continue the search for the 66-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, Smaellie was last seen in Tetonia at 11...
buckrail.com
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
buckrail.com
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Jackson Council candidates debate fairgrounds
Candidates for the office of Jackson Wyoming Town Council appeared at a forum Tuesday presented by the Jackson Hole Rotary Club and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. Incumbent council members Arne Jorgensen and Jonathan Schechter were joined by hopefuls Elliott Alston, Katherine Rueckert, and Devon Veihman as they introduced themselves to Chamber and Rotary members. Candidate David Scheurn was unable to attend the forum.
Lightning kills man in Teton Wilderness
A lightning strike has left one man dead and another injured in the Teton Wilderness. During afternoon thundershowers that developed Tuesday, lightning struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. One person, a 22-year-old male, died in the incident, while another, an adult male, sustained...
Teton County Search & Rescue responds to 4 weekend rescues
Teton County Search & Rescue responded to four callouts over the weekend adding to a very busy summer of rescues. On Friday morning, the team was alerted to a pair of missing horseback riders in the Teton Wilderness north of Turpin Meadows. Then Friday afternoon, they got another call about...
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Local emergency responders battle through heavy rain and lightning during wreck that left several injured
ASHTON — Five people were seriously injured when a car and semi collided on an East Idaho highway during heavy rain and lightning on Saturday. The 5 p.m. crash occurred on Highway 20 on Ashton Hill near Ashton. Idaho State Police reported that the collision happened when “the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck heading eastbound on US20.” ...
Chip Seal project underway in Jackson
The Town of Jackson and Evans Construction will begin the 2022 Chip Seal project on several local streets today and is anticipated to take approximately three days to complete, weather permitting. Chip sealing includes the application of an asphalt coating followed by a layer of aggregate and prolongs the life...
Injured motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being rescued from East Idaho backcountry
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing in the East Idaho backcountry on Saturday. The 2 p.m. motorcycle crash occurred in the Little Burns Creek area between Ririe and Swan Valley, authorities said. The adult male motorcyclist suffered chest injuries during the incident and needed to be carried through about two miles of wet and muddy terrain to where an Air Idaho helicopter had landed to transport...
Teton County tax sale August 3
The Teton County Treasurer’s Office says properties that currently have outstanding 2021 property taxes may be subject to the annual Property Tax Lien Sale on August 3rd. The sale will be held in the Teton County 4-H Building at 255 W. Deloney. Property owners and ownership entities have been...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Motorcyclist killed near Afton
On Sunday, a motorcycle that was headed south on US 89 near Afton when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left. It then exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail. The collision caused the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle and down a steep embankment.
Fatality in Tetonia wreck
A traffic accident west of Tetonia yesterday left one person dead and another hospitalized. According to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Department, the accident took place at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32. Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Malibu travelling west bound on Highway 33 collided...
