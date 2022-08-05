Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
iredellfreenews.com
An Amazing Experience: Long-time friends celebrate sobriety milestone with skydiving adventure
Jessica Prichard is afraid of heights. And she’s not a big fan of flying either. But when she jumped out of an airplane in Rowan County last weekend with her long-time friend Jordan West Barker, it seemed like the most natural thing in the world. The fact that they were accompanied by their loved ones made it even more special.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte’s oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Family and friends met today at St. Paul Baptist Church this afternoon — not only to mourn but to celebrate the Ray’s time on earth. Spicy, spunky… nice.. that’s how Ray’s closest family […]
wccbcharlotte.com
ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte
If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.
‘Then the screaming started’: North Carolina couple wins $150K lottery
This was a great way to sit down to breakfast. A North Carolina man checking his emails as he had breakfast with his wife, when he received a notification that he won a Powerball prize from the July 18 drawing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The payday for...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
kiss951.com
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert that wasn’t
Technical difficulties with the sound equipment may have prevented Phatt City from taking the stage for this week’s Piedmont HealthCare Friday After Five Concert, but it didn’t prevent folks from hanging out in Downtown Statesville and making an evening of it.
Rider speaks out on Charlotte ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
WBTV
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200
