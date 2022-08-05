ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

What Is Delta-10?

MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
MINT HILL, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) –  Charlotte’s oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Family and friends met today at St. Paul Baptist Church this afternoon — not only to mourn but to celebrate the Ray’s time on earth. Spicy, spunky… nice.. that’s how Ray’s closest family […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

ALDI Wedding: Win a Free Wedding and Free Groceries for a Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walking down the aisle in two different ways. Aldi is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple through the “Happily Ever Aldi” contest. The wedding will be fully covered, but the best part is the winning couple also gets free groceries for a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina

It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200

You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
TROUTMAN, NC

