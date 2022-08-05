Tweets of the week: Bed-Stuy sun, Williamsburg moon, Bushwick rising

Read on www.bkmag.com
Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool
NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
CBS News
NYPD: Missing Brooklyn teenager found safe
NEW YORK -- Police say a missing teenager from Brooklyn has been found safe. Fourteen-year-old Aunisty Elliott hadn't been seen since she left her family's home in Prospect Heights on July 27 around 11 a.m. Police said Thursday that Aunisty had been found safe and was reunited with her family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
I'm a drummer living in a tiny New York City apartment. Here's how I fit 2 adults, 1 dog, and a drum kit in my 500-square-foot apartment.
Drum kits usually take up 20 square feet of space, but in her tiny apartment, Insider's reporter used storage hacks and a smaller kit to save space.
Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water
NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
Summer Streets block party returns this weekend in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- New York City's biggest block party is back and better than ever. Summer Streets, the annual car-free festival, happens every August. This year, New Yorkers can take advantage of more than eight miles of open streets. The route starts at Chambers and Centre streets downtown, then continues up Park Avenue to 109th Street in East Harlem.Along the way, there will be rest stops, featuring performances and activities encouraging fitness and all kinds of fun. There's even a special Citi Bike promotion. New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez spoke with CBS News New York about the event. Watch his full interview above for more. CLICK HERE for a full list of activities.
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens
NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
Before & After: An NYC Couple Configured a Studio Layout for Working, Living, and Entertaining
All of our homes do double and triple duty these days, but Peggy and Anthony’s apartment is really working overtime: The newly cohabitating couple share an alcove studio in Queens, NYC with an open living space and bedroom nook — and they each work from home. With such...
Circo's Pastry Shop: Baking in Bushwick the old-fashioned way since 1945
NEW YORK - At Circo's Pastry Shop in Bushwick, not much has changed since 1945."Our store is pretty much like a dinosaur," co-owner Anthony Pierdipino said.The original baking equipment is still in use, including the massive oven that was built in the kitchen. An unmistakable neon sign has lit the storefront for over six decades. Equally traditional are the recipes."Real old-school baking happens here," Anthony said.The top seller is the cannoli, which is filled to order to maintain freshness and crispness."That recipe is exactly the same as 1945," he said.At Circo's, shortcuts aren't on the menu. Everything from the rainbow cookies to...
6sqft
Bed-Stuy’s historic Jacob Dangler House has been demolished
Photo credit: Willoughby General (@willoughbygeneral) on Instagram. The Jacob Dangler House, the historic French Gothic mansion that has sat on the corner of Willoughby and Nostrand Avenues in Bed-Stuy for 120 years, was demolished last week. Despite a campaign led by local residents and public officials to landmark the building, the city’s Department of Buildings issued a permit for a full demolition on Tuesday, according to Brownstoner. The developer plans to build apartments on the site, as 6sqft previously reported.
